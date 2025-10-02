Two Delta regional jets collided on taxiway at LaGuardia Airport, one injured

Two Delta regional jets collided on a taxiway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Wednesday evening, injuring a flight attendant.
The two CRJ-900 regional jets collided just before 10 p.m. Passengers deplaned on the taxiway and were taken by bus to the terminal, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Delta described it as a “low-speed collision” while taxiing, with the wing of one aircraft hitting the fuselage of the other plane. There were 32 people on board one of the jets and 61 on board the other.