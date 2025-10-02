News

Two Delta regional jets collided on taxiway at LaGuardia Airport, one injured

The flights were operated by a Delta regional carrier subsidiary.
Two regional jets similar to this one collided on a taxiway at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday. (Larry MacDougal/AP 2020)
Two regional jets similar to this one collided on a taxiway at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday. (Larry MacDougal/AP 2020)
By
1 hour ago

Two Delta regional jets collided on a taxiway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Wednesday evening, injuring a flight attendant.

The two CRJ-900 regional jets collided just before 10 p.m. Passengers deplaned on the taxiway and were taken by bus to the terminal, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Delta described it as a “low-speed collision” while taxiing, with the wing of one aircraft hitting the fuselage of the other plane. There were 32 people on board one of the jets and 61 on board the other.

The flights were operated by Endeavor Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and one of Delta Connection’s contract carriers.

According to a recording from LiveATC.net, after the collision pilots asked for emergency trucks to respond to the incident.

“We have two CRJs on (taxiway M) that have collided,” said one pilot.

“Their right wing clipped our nose and the cockpit … wind screen,” according to a pilot on Endeavor Flight 5047.

A pilot in the other aircraft, Endeavor Flight 5155, reported one person on board was injured, saying she hit her knee.

The flight attendant was treated by emergency responders, Delta said. Initial information was that it was a minor injury, according to the airline.

The Port Authority said the incident did not disrupt airport operations.

RELATED
NTSB releases details of Delta taxiway collision at Hartsfield-Jackson

Flight 5047 was arriving at LaGuardia from Charlotte, North Carolina, according to FlightAware.com.

The other plane, Flight 5155, was scheduled to fly out of LaGuardia to Roanoke, Virginia, according to FlightAware.

Delta said passengers were given hotel rooms and meals and rebooked for Thursday flights.

Delta said it will “fully cooperate” with the Port Authority, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and others “to review what occurred.”

“We apologize to our customers for the experience,” Delta said in a written statement.

About the Author

As business team lead, Kelly Yamanouchi edits and writes business stories. She graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

More Stories

The Latest

Maxwell
AJC INTERVIEW

Singer Maxwell is bringing all the soul and serenades to his Atlanta show

20m ago

Developer of Midtown’s naked tower says work could soon restart

1h ago

AI is reshaping fintech jobs. Georgia is building the talent to match.

Keep Reading

DEI programs cost Atlanta airport tens of millions in federal grants

College Park sergeant hit 100 mph in chase, left deadly crash, police say

What will happen if there’s a government shutdown

Featured

Governor Brian Kemp speaks at the grand opening of the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, GA on March 26, 2025. (Justin Taylor/The Current GA)
EXCLUSIVE

Inside Kemp’s response to unprecedented federal raid at Hyundai battery plant

Brian Snitker retiring as Braves manager, will remain with organization as adviser

Georgia SAT scores stay above national average. See how your school did.