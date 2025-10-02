Two Delta regional jets collided on taxiway at LaGuardia Airport, one injured

Two regional jets similar to this one collided on a taxiway at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday. (Larry MacDougal/AP 2020)

The flights were operated by a Delta regional carrier subsidiary.

The two CRJ-900 regional jets collided just before 10 p.m. Passengers deplaned on the taxiway and were taken by bus to the terminal, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Two Delta regional jets collided on a taxiway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Wednesday evening, injuring a flight attendant.

Delta described it as a “low-speed collision” while taxiing, with the wing of one aircraft hitting the fuselage of the other plane. There were 32 people on board one of the jets and 61 on board the other.

The flights were operated by Endeavor Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and one of Delta Connection's contract carriers. According to a recording from LiveATC.net, after the collision pilots asked for emergency trucks to respond to the incident.

“We have two CRJs on (taxiway M) that have collided,” said one pilot.

“Their right wing clipped our nose and the cockpit … wind screen,” according to a pilot on Endeavor Flight 5047.