Metro Atlanta Sandy Springs council candidate withdraws after questions about tax liens The Georgia Constitution does not allow people in default on tax payments to hold elected office unless they have entered a payment plan and are making payments. Sandy Springs City Hall. (Courtesy of city of Sandy Springs)

Lauren Locke has withdrawn as a candidate for the Sandy Springs City Council, less than a week after city officials asked her to explain a report that she was in default on tax payments. Her departure from the race leaves incumbent Melody Kelley unopposed for a second term in District 2.

Sandy Springs City Attorney Dan Lee confirmed Monday that public records in Fulton and DeKalb counties indicate Locke and her husband, John, had state and federal tax liens in excess of $1 million. The Georgia Constitution does not allow people in default on tax payments to hold elected office unless they have entered a payment plan and are making payments. Locke signed a notice of candidacy and affidavit on Aug. 18 saying she was not in default on taxes. Locke did not respond to phone messages or emails seeking comment. In a Friday email to Raquel Gonzalez, who is the city clerk and municipal election superintendent, Locke wrote that she planned to withdraw from the election, in part, because “of way too much time and money spent.”

“In addition to the death threat I received at a QT gas station in District 2 for wearing a red hat and multiple other harassment issues including but not limited to being called a Nazi, a racist, and others,” she adds in the email, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Lee said: “There has never been a death threat reported to the (police department). Her lawyer never mentioned a death threat. No record of it.” Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken Simone could not immediately be reached for comment. RELATED Chattahoochee Hills mayoral candidate accused of threatening contractor Locke’s email also mentions that she already had “submitted the finance disclosure” and adds that she is withdrawing from the election “given the extreme duress this has put my family under.” A message attributed to Locke also was posted Monday on the “Vote Lauren Locke” Facebook page. “In addition to the death threat, extreme hate rhetoric and the ongoing sexual harassment I have decided risking my life and subjecting (myself) to this isn’t worth it,” the post says. “Further, the opposing campaign has decided to use smear tactics and I refuse to have mine or my (family’s) name dragged through the mud on false accusations.”

The Facebook post does not mention the reports of unpaid taxes. “The public records speak for themselves,” Councilwoman Kelley said in an interview. “Voters deserve leaders who can take responsibility for their actions and uphold the highest standards of integrity. “I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Sandy Springs with these values front and center.” In response to Locke’s mention of “smear tactics,” Kelley added: “I have no idea what she’s referring to.” Sandy Springs City Council member Melody Kelley. (Courtesy)

On Sept. 26, a District 2 resident emailed Gonzalez to make her aware of state records showing Locke had a lien on her home because of unpaid taxes, potentially making her ineligible to hold public office. In a letter dated three days later, Sept. 29, Gonzalez informed Locke that the concern had been raised and asked her to address it by providing supporting documentation. Gonzalez added that a candidate can be eligible if they pay taxes in full or enter a payment plan. In the letter, obtained by the AJC under the state Open Records Act, Gonzalez asked Locke to reply by Thursday, adding that her candidate qualifications could be challenged “should your response not be timely or satisfactory.” RELATED Controversial South Fulton mayor faces 8 challengers in election Lee, the city attorney, said Monday that the day after Gonzalez sent Locke the letter raising the concerns, Locke demonstrated to the city that she had started a payment plan for the state taxes. The payment plan was dated that same day, Sept. 30, Lee said. “We’re in the business of trying to maintain the sanctity of the election, and that was our cause,” Lee said. “It wasn’t to police the folks doing it, but it was just to make certain that everybody was compliant.”