Rain is on the way, but drought relief still out of reach in Georgia

“With our current drought outlook, this precipitation is definitely welcomed but it’s not expected to make much of (a) dent,” the National Weather Service said.

“With our current drought outlook, this precipitation is definitely welcomed but it’s not expected to make much of (a) dent,” the National Weather Service said.

As of Tuesday, most of Georgia remained in a moderate drought, while parts of metro Atlanta and areas of Middle and South Georgia were facing severe to extreme conditions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration.

Rain will begin creeping in from Georgia’s northwest corner Sunday evening into Monday, offering at least some temporary relief. The Weather Service reports scattered showers will continue in North and Middle Georgia through Wednesday and Thursday, keeping umbrellas busy for many.

“We are definitely in store for a wet pattern with precipitation chances almost every day this last week of October,” the NWS said.

The first system moving in Sunday evening will only bring a half-inch to 1 inch of rain. Some isolated locations might see up to 1.5 inches, according to the NWS. The second system moving in Tuesday morning will bring another quarter to half-inch.

That means most areas should only expect under an inch to nearly 2 inches of rain before skies clear.

Rain will begin creeping in from Georgia’s northwest corner Sunday evening into Monday, offering at least some temporary relief. The Weather Service reports scattered showers will continue in North and Middle Georgia through Wednesday and Thursday, keeping umbrellas busy for many.

“We are definitely in store for a wet pattern with precipitation chances almost every day this last week of October,” the NWS said.

The first system moving in Sunday evening will only bring a half-inch to 1 inch of rain. Some isolated locations might see up to 1.5 inches, according to the NWS. The second system moving in Tuesday morning will bring another quarter to half-inch.