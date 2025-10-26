Metro Atlanta

Rain is on the way, but drought relief still out of reach in Georgia

Scattered showers will move in Sunday evening and continue until about Thursday.
Rain and cooler temperatures will affect metro Atlanta on Sunday and through the week. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
20 minutes ago

North and Middle Georgia are finally getting some much-needed rain.

Unfortunately, it won’t be quite enough to impact drought conditions.

“With our current drought outlook, this precipitation is definitely welcomed but it’s not expected to make much of (a) dent,” the National Weather Service said.

As of Tuesday, most of Georgia remained in a moderate drought, while parts of metro Atlanta and areas of Middle and South Georgia were facing severe to extreme conditions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration.

Rain will begin creeping in from Georgia’s northwest corner Sunday evening into Monday, offering at least some temporary relief. The Weather Service reports scattered showers will continue in North and Middle Georgia through Wednesday and Thursday, keeping umbrellas busy for many.

“We are definitely in store for a wet pattern with precipitation chances almost every day this last week of October,” the NWS said.

The first system moving in Sunday evening will only bring a half-inch to 1 inch of rain. Some isolated locations might see up to 1.5 inches, according to the NWS. The second system moving in Tuesday morning will bring another quarter to half-inch.

That means most areas should only expect under an inch to nearly 2 inches of rain before skies clear.

The rain will also invite cooler temperatures as October wraps up.

In the metro area, overnight temperatures will be in the low 50s until Tuesday and then decrease into the mid-40s to high 30s. Afternoon temperatures will also drop to the low 60s and high 50s.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

