Paulding student, 6, found unresponsive in pool during field trip

A staff member noticed around noon Wednesday that the McGarity Elementary student was missing, authorities say.
By and
Updated 24 minutes ago

A Paulding County Elementary School student who went missing during a field trip to a farm in a neighboring county Wednesday was found unresponsive in a pool on the property, officials confirmed.

Students from McGarity Elementary were visiting Carlton Farms in Rockmart when a staff member noticed around noon that one of the kids was unaccounted for, Polk County government spokesperson Olivia Smith said Thursday. The 6-year-old girl was later found in a pool beside a residence, Smith said.

Approximately 15 minutes later, Polk police said they arrived at the farm and found the child not breathing and bystanders already performing lifesaving measures.

The girl was taken to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where she died. Polk Coroner Norman Smith said the family asked that the child’s name not be released to the public.

The GBI said Thursday its medical examiner’s office would conduct the autopsy.

McGarity principal Jamesa Hodge informed the school community of the tragedy in a letter.

“It is with profound sadness that I share that one of our students has passed away while on a class field trip to Carlton Farms in Rockmart,” Hodge wrote. “Our hearts are with the student’s family and loved ones. As our school community processes this tragedy, we will offer counseling and bereavement support services to all students and staff.”

State Sen. Jason Anavitarte, whose district includes both Paulding and Polk counties, offered his condolences late Wednesday.

“Praying for all those involved, from the students and families at McGarity to the citizens and public safety community in Polk County that responded,” Anavitarte said in an online post. “May God bring comfort to many tonight.”

The principal encouraged parents to reach out to counselors with any concerns while children cope with the death of a classmate.

