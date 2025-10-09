Paulding elementary student dies while on field trip, district says

The child, whose name and age were not released, attended McGarity Elementary in Hiram. Principal Jamesa Hodge informed the school community of the tragedy, which happened in Polk County, in a letter.

A Paulding County elementary school student died Wednesday while on a field trip to a farm in a neighboring county, the school district said.

“It is with profound sadness that I share that one of our students has passed away while on a class field trip to Carlton Farms in Rockmart,” Hodge wrote in the letter. “Our hearts are with the student’s family and loved ones. As our school community processes this tragedy, we will offer counseling and bereavement support services to all students and staff.”

The school district shared the letter late Wednesday with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For parents who choose to keep students home on Thursday, the absence will be excused, the principal said.

According to the Polk County Police Department, officers were called to the farm at 12:16 p.m. and arrived to find the child not breathing. Bystanders had already started life-saving measures when officers and paramedics arrived.

The child was taken to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, but did not survive, Polk Coroner Norman Smith said Wednesday evening.