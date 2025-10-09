Paulding elementary student dies while on field trip, district says

Metro Atlanta
McGarity Elementary School student was visiting Carlton Farms in Polk County.
A Paulding County elementary school student died Wednesday while on a field trip to a farm in a neighboring county, the school district said.
The child, whose name and age were not released, attended McGarity Elementary in Hiram. Principal Jamesa Hodge informed the school community of the tragedy, which happened in Polk County, in a letter.
The child, whose name and age were not released, attended McGarity Elementary in Hiram. Principal Jamesa Hodge informed the school community of the tragedy, which happened in Polk County, in a letter.
“It is with profound sadness that I share that one of our students has passed away while on a class field trip to Carlton Farms in Rockmart,” Hodge wrote in the letter. “Our hearts are with the student’s family and loved ones. As our school community processes this tragedy, we will offer counseling and bereavement support services to all students and staff.”
The school district shared the letter late Wednesday with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For parents who choose to keep students home on Thursday, the absence will be excused, the principal said.
According to the Polk County Police Department, officers were called to the farm at 12:16 p.m. and arrived to find the child not breathing. Bystanders had already started life-saving measures when officers and paramedics arrived.
The child was taken to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, but did not survive, Polk Coroner Norman Smith said Wednesday evening.
No details were released late Wednesday about what happened to the child.
Those in the Paulding community offered condolences Wednesday evening, including a Hiram church.
“New Season Church is absolutely heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of a student at McGarity Elementary School today,” the church said in an online post. “We love our Mustang family, as we have ministered alongside McGarity for years. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the child, the staff at McGarity, and any and all affected by this huge loss.”
State Sen. Jason Anavitarte, whose district includes both Paulding and Polk counties, also offered his condolences.
State Sen. Jason Anavitarte, whose district includes both Paulding and Polk counties, also offered his condolences.
“Praying for all those involved, from the students and families at McGarity to the citizens and public safety community in Polk County that responded,” Anavitarte said in an online post. “May God bring comfort to many tonight.”
The McGarity principal encouraged parents to reach out to counselors with any concerns while children cope with the death of a classmate.
“This is a difficult time for all of us, but I know our McGarity community will come together with compassion and care as we remember our classmate,” Hodge said.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.
Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.
Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.