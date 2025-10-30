Georgia News North Georgia students sickened after eating kratom gummies, officials say The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has requested the substance be classified as an illicit drug. On Wednesday, several North Georgia middle school students became sick after ingesting gummies made with kratom. (AJC 2021)

A group of North Georgia middle school students got sick Wednesday after eating what was later determined to be kratom gummies, according to officials. Kratom is a legal substance derived from a tree native to southeastern Asia that is known for its opioid-like effects, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It has become popular in the U.S. in the last several years and is commonly available at gas stations and smoke shops in the form of tablets, capsules or extracts. A Georgia law change recently increased the age buyers must be to purchase kratom products from 18 to 21.

At Saddle Ridge Middle School in Walker County, five eighth-graders ate gummies that contained the substance, school officials said. Their parents took them to local hospitals, where a few of them had to be admitted, authorities said. Those students were said to be stable. The school is about 12 miles south of Chattanooga, Tennessee. RELATED From 2023: Proposed kratom ban stalls in Georgia House “The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority,” Superintendent Damon Raines said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We are grateful for the quick actions of our staff and emergency personnel.” It’s not clear how the gummies made it into the school or who obtained them. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating but did not say if charges are anticipated.