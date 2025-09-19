Atlanta journalist detained by ICE is ordered deported

On Aug. 20, Guevara’s attorneys filed a legal challenge against Folkston, officials with the Department of Homeland Security, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, where they described ICE’s treatment of Guevara as retaliatory and as a violation of his constitutional rights.
“The government’s continuing detention of Mr. Guevara on the basis of his journalism is intended to silence him, prevent him from reporting in the future, and retaliate against him for his past speech and reporting, in violation of the First Amendment,” says the filing, which sought to secure the journalist’s release.
The petition was filed in Georgia’s Southern District — the same court attorneys turned to for emergency relief on Friday, following the issuance of the deportation order.
In the past, the government has rejected claims that Guevara’s current predicament stem from his journalistic labor.
“Accusations Mario Guevara was arrested by ICE because he is a journalist are completely FALSE,” the Department of Homeland Security published on its website. “This El Salvador national is in ICE custody because he entered the country illegally in 2004.”
