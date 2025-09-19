Atlanta journalist detained by ICE is ordered deported

Mario Guevara, the metro Atlanta-based Spanish-language reporter, covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Buford Highway, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Guevara, who has a valid work permit and a path to residency through his U.S. citizen son, had been granted bond in July. But Immigration and Customs Enforcement took steps to block Guevara’s release, filing an appeal.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Mario Guevara, a longtime fixture of Georgia Spanish-language media, “could be put on a deportation plane at any moment.”

Guevara, who has a valid work permit and a path to residency through his U.S. citizen son, had been granted bond in July. But Immigration and Customs Enforcement took steps to block Guevara’s release, filing an appeal.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Mario Guevara, a longtime fixture of Georgia Spanish-language media, “could be put on a deportation plane at any moment.”

The Atlanta-area journalist whose immigration arrest sparked national conversation is facing imminent deportation to his home country of El Salvador, following an immigration appeals court’s decision to order him removed.

The reporter has been in the agency’s custody for over three months.

On Friday, Guevara’s attorneys filed an emergency brief in Georgia federal court seeking his release.

Guevara was first arrested June 14 while livestreaming a tense anti-ICE protest in DeKalb County. He was charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, unlawful assembly and pedestrian walking on a road.

Although those charges were later dropped, he was quickly transferred from DeKalb County Jail into ICE custody.