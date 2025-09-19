Georgia News

Atlanta journalist detained by ICE is ordered deported

Mario Guevara faces imminent removal to El Salvador.
Mario Guevara, the metro Atlanta-based Spanish-language reporter, covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Buford Highway, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Mario Guevara, the metro Atlanta-based Spanish-language reporter, covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Buford Highway, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By
37 minutes ago

The Atlanta-area journalist whose immigration arrest sparked national conversation is facing imminent deportation to his home country of El Salvador, following an immigration appeals court’s decision to order him removed.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Mario Guevara, a longtime fixture of Georgia Spanish-language media, “could be put on a deportation plane at any moment.”

Guevara, who has a valid work permit and a path to residency through his U.S. citizen son, had been granted bond in July. But Immigration and Customs Enforcement took steps to block Guevara’s release, filing an appeal.

RELATED
‘Climate of fear and retribution’: Advocates react to reporter’s ICE detention

The reporter has been in the agency’s custody for over three months.

On Friday, Guevara’s attorneys filed an emergency brief in Georgia federal court seeking his release.

Guevara was first arrested June 14 while livestreaming a tense anti-ICE protest in DeKalb County. He was charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, unlawful assembly and pedestrian walking on a road.

Although those charges were later dropped, he was quickly transferred from DeKalb County Jail into ICE custody.

Press freedom advocates described ICE’s treatment of Guevara as an attack against him for his coverage of ICE raids, which he has documented all over metro Atlanta for an audience of more than a million people on social media and his own website. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Guevara is the sole journalist in ICE custody nationwide.

“In spite of having no criminal or violent background, all charges dropped for lack of evidence, a path to a green card, and a work permit that allowed him to take care of his family and be self-sufficient, Mario Guevara has an order of deportation,” said Gigi Pedraza, executive director of the Atlanta-based Latino Community Fund. “Democracy thrives on free press and checks and balances, both seem under threat and Mario is a symbol of that.”

Mario Guevara reads a book in his cell at the Atlanta federal penitentiary in July 2025. (Courtesy of Mario Guevara)
Mario Guevara reads a book in his cell at the Atlanta federal penitentiary in July 2025. (Courtesy of Mario Guevara)

In a July phone call with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Guevara described his prolonged detention as mentally and physically draining.

“I’m emotionally destroyed,” he told the AJC from the Folkston ICE Processing Center, an immigration detention facility near the Florida border.

Guevara has been living in the U.S. for decades. In 2012, a court denied his application for asylum and ordered him deported, but the journalist went on to benefit from administrative closure, a legal procedure that allows an immigration judge to temporarily suspend removal proceedings.

On Aug. 20, Guevara’s attorneys filed a legal challenge against Folkston, officials with the Department of Homeland Security, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, where they described ICE’s treatment of Guevara as retaliatory and as a violation of his constitutional rights.

“The government’s continuing detention of Mr. Guevara on the basis of his journalism is intended to silence him, prevent him from reporting in the future, and retaliate against him for his past speech and reporting, in violation of the First Amendment,” says the filing, which sought to secure the journalist’s release.

The petition was filed in Georgia’s Southern District — the same court attorneys turned to for emergency relief on Friday, following the issuance of the deportation order.

In the past, the government has rejected claims that Guevara’s current predicament stem from his journalistic labor.

“Accusations Mario Guevara was arrested by ICE because he is a journalist are completely FALSE,” the Department of Homeland Security published on its website. “This El Salvador national is in ICE custody because he entered the country illegally in 2004.”

About the Author

Lautaro Grinspan is an immigration reporter at The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

How these female Delta pilots are trying to grow their ranks
AJC HER+STORY

Just 5% of pilots are women. This Delta pilot has been trying to change that.

1h ago

Savannah’s Hispanic Heritage Parade canceled amid ICE, anti-Latino fears

Hyundai CEO joins chorus calling for visa overhaul after Georgia ICE raid

Keep Reading

Detained by ICE, Gwinnett barber with amputated legs petitions for release

In days after Hyundai raid, ‘overwhelming’ fear seizes immigrants

Justices skeptical of Atlanta lawyer’s disbarment defense

Featured

DBE Program
EXCLUSIVE

Amid federal pressure, Atlanta forced to evaluate vaunted contract diversity goals

Time is running out to cash in on federal EV, clean energy tax credits

A rare disease exhausted him. A drug gives him energy to fight for others.