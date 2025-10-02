Obituaries Judge Ronald Ramsey helped create city of Stonecrest and believed in second chances ‘People have told me that my dad saved their life or their children’s lives by giving them a second chance,’ son says. DeKalb State Court Judge Ronald Ramsey was recently appointed to chair the county's charter review commission. (SPECIAL PHOTO)

1 hour ago link copied

Ronald Ramsey was always trying to lift up people on the margins of society, whether as a judge, a mentor, an attorney, a family member or a fraternity brother. “As a judge, he was fair and he meted out justice, but he gave people second chances to get their lives together,” said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michael Thurmond. The two met when Thurmond was Georgia’s labor commissioner and Ramsey was a state senator from DeKalb County. “He was the ultimate public servant, so committed to serving and helping people.”

Ronald B. Ramsey Sr. died on Sept. 25 at his Stonecrest home, surrounded by his family. He had been living with a cancer diagnosis for about 10 years, according to his son Ronald Ramsey Jr. He was 66. Ronald B. Ramsey Sr. died on Sept. 25 at his Stonecrest home, surrounded by his family. He had been living with a cancer diagnosis for about 10 years, according to his son Ronald Ramsey Jr. He was 66. Born in Salisbury, North Carolina, Ramsey was the older son of Margaret Lola Ramsey McClelland. He finished historic R.A. Clement School in Cleveland before attending North Carolina Central University. After graduating with honors in 1981, he headed to Atlanta, with its many job possibilities, his son said. There, Ramsey found a position with the National Labor Relations Board as an investigator and hearings officer, and he also attended John Marshall Law School at night. In the early 1980s, a Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity brother introduced Ramsey to Doris Carrington, whom he married in 1985. They were married 40 years and had two children.

Admitted to the Georgia Bar in 1992, Ramsey joined the legal team of the National Labor Relations Board and worked in that capacity for two years. During that time, he became a certified mediator and started an 18-year-long tenure with the Justice Center of Atlanta. In the mid-1990s, Ramsey held different jobs focused on labor relations, including with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Admitted to the Georgia Bar in 1992, Ramsey joined the legal team of the National Labor Relations Board and worked in that capacity for two years. During that time, he became a certified mediator and started an 18-year-long tenure with the Justice Center of Atlanta. In the mid-1990s, Ramsey held different jobs focused on labor relations, including with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.