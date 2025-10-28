Husband of child services director fled DUI crash with kids in truck, GSP says

The husband of the director who oversees the state’s child protective services had a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit when he left the scene of a North Georgia crash with two kids in his pickup truck, authorities said.

Jason Broce, 43, is charged with DUI-child endangerment and a slew of other offenses stemming from what officials said was an Oct. 16 hit-and-run near the couple’s Bartow County home.

Broce’s wife, Candice, is the director of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, a position she’s held since 2021. In that role, she leads the agency tasked with ensuring the safety of Georgia’s children. She also serves as commissioner of the state’s Department of Human Services.

The arrest raises questions about how DFCS might handle an investigation involving a family member of its director.

In a statement, a department spokesperson said while the agency cannot confirm or deny the existence of any child abuse or neglect case, there are protocols in place to avoid conflicts of interest if a report is received about an agency employee.

“Under these protocols, the employee shall be recused from reviewing the case, which shall instead be referred to an impartial, independent reviewer,” the department said.

A state trooper stopped Jason Broce’s Ford F-150 just before 5:30 p.m. that Thursday after a caller reported the driver leaving the scene of a crash, according to a Georgia State Patrol incident report.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred about 20 minutes earlier along Ga. 3 near Felton Road, authorities said. The caller said the driver, who appeared intoxicated, left the scene before police arrived, according to the report. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

The trooper who spotted Broce’s damaged truck said the vehicle was “weaving heavily” and crossing both lines before pulling over into a gas station parking lot, according to the report. As the trooper exited his cruiser, the pickup “began reversing and nearly backed into my patrol car,” he wrote.

