Explosive removed from USPS building in South Fulton, police say

An explosive was removed Thursday from a USPS facility in South Fulton, police said. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

It was the second reported bomb threat at the facility in recent weeks.

An employee at the facility in the 120 block of Villanova Drive spotted the suspicious device at about 7 a.m. and contacted South Fulton police, whose officers evacuated the building and shut down the road, according to South Fulton police spokesperson Tori Cooper. Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is near Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

An explosive device was safely removed Thursday from a United States Postal Service facility in South Fulton that had experienced a bomb threat last month, authorities said.

Cooper said the Atlanta Police Department’s bomb squad safely removed the device by 10:30 a.m., and were taking it to a secure location for a controlled demolition.

Authorities haven’t shared what type of device it was, but they were looking into how it got there.

The incident was the second reported bomb threat at the facility within the past few weeks, Cooper said. On Sept. 24, police evacuated the building after a suspicious item had reportedly been returned as undeliverable. Cooper said she was not sure if that device was determined to be a real explosive.

In a statement, Cooper said South Fulton police were “actively investigating the source and circumstances surrounding this incident.” She later said the investigation has been turned over to Atlanta police.