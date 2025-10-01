Despite shutdown, flights and security screening go on at Atlanta’s airport

“The increased stress and fatigue that comes from working long hours without pay cannot be overstated,” Daniels said.

Some controllers are already working mandatory overtime requiring 10-hour shifts six days a week, according to NATCA.

“When the federal government shuts down it introduces unnecessary distractions and our entire aviation system is weakened,” NATCA President Nick Daniels said in the statement.

The union noted that although its air traffic controllers are required to continue working without pay during a shutdown, more than 2,300 other aviation safety professionals it represents are furloughed — including aerospace engineers and aircraft certification engineers.

If the shutdown continues for longer than a couple of weeks, it means those workers could go unpaid on pay day. During a government shutdown nearly seven years ago, that led to gridlock and long lines at the airport because of a shortage of screening officers.

During that 35-day shutdown from December 2018 to January 2019, some workers who came under financial pressure stopped coming into work or quit as they sought other ways to bring in a paycheck and pay their bills. Weeks into that shutdown, federal workers lined up at a mobile food pantry for vegetables and chicken to feed their families.

The head of the Air Line Pilots Association, a union that represents pilots at Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and other carriers in the U.S. and Canada, said past government shutdowns caused staffing shortages and “safety setbacks” that he called “unacceptable.”

“Our pilots depend on our partners at the (FAA), especially hardworking and dedicated air traffic controllers, to help safely shepherd us through the skies,” ALPA President Jason Ambrosi, a Delta pilot, said in a written statement earlier this week.

