Cobb mother gets 50 years in prison for toddler’s fentanyl death

Jocelyn Romero initially told authorities her toddler had choked on a piece of raisin bread while falling asleep. Jeziel Romero was unconscious and not breathing Dec. 4, 2023, when his mother took him to Northside Hospital, according to the woman’s arrest warrant.

A Cobb County mother who was charged with murder in the 2023 fentanyl death of her 2-year-old son pleaded guilty ahead of her trial and was sentenced to five decades in prison.

But investigators later said the boy’s blood tested positive for the synthetic opioid fentanyl, and that the drug was discovered inside their Smyrna home.

Romero and Pablo Calihua Garcia were accused of trafficking large quantities of both methamphetamine and fentanyl in the weeks leading up to the child’s death, according to the pair’s indictment.