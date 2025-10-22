Cobb mother gets 50 years in prison for toddler’s fentanyl death

But investigators later said the boy’s blood tested positive for the synthetic opioid fentanyl, and that the drug was discovered inside their Smyrna home.
Romero and Pablo Calihua Garcia were accused of trafficking large quantities of both methamphetamine and fentanyl in the weeks leading up to the child’s death, according to the pair’s indictment.
Romero entered a non-negotiated guilty plea to second-degree murder and other charges Monday, just before jury selection was set to begin, court records show. The 22-year-old also pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking fentanyl and illegal use of a communication facility, which is a drug-related charge.
Superior Court Judge Vic Reynolds sentenced the woman to 75 years, with 50 to serve behind bars and the remainder on probation.
Garcia, who faced drug trafficking charges but not murder, also pleaded guilty. He was sentenced Monday to 60 years, with 30 to serve in custody and the balance on probation.
Fentanyl can be mixed with other drugs such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, often unbeknownst to the person consuming it. In recent years, the drug has contributed to a dramatic rise in U.S. overdose deaths, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Romero entered a non-negotiated guilty plea to second-degree murder and other charges Monday, just before jury selection was set to begin, court records show. The 22-year-old also pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking fentanyl and illegal use of a communication facility, which is a drug-related charge.
Superior Court Judge Vic Reynolds sentenced the woman to 75 years, with 50 to serve behind bars and the remainder on probation.
Garcia, who faced drug trafficking charges but not murder, also pleaded guilty. He was sentenced Monday to 60 years, with 30 to serve in custody and the balance on probation.
Fentanyl can be mixed with other drugs such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, often unbeknownst to the person consuming it. In recent years, the drug has contributed to a dramatic rise in U.S. overdose deaths, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.