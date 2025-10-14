Atlanta ‘No Kings’ protesters vow to march — city permit or not

A demonstrator (foreground) confronts a small group of Proud Boys near the Georgia Capitol during a "No Kings" protest to oppose Trump’s immigration policies, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

City Hall is allowing anti-Trump demonstrators to rally Saturday but hasn’t yet approved a march through downtown streets.

The coordinator must have a Peace Officer Standards and Training certificate from the state. Another email sent Tuesday said the permit is under “final review” after more changes requested by the city.

Dickens’ office shared correspondence with organizers over the last week, including a city request Monday for a “security coordinator” that’s required for large-scale events such as the proposed 1.5-mile march.

They said organizers did not meet the security requirements needed for a march through downtown, which would likely require road closures and a larger police presence.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ office said the permit decision wasn’t influenced by those moves and had nothing to do with politics, but with security logistics.

The Trump administration has ordered National Guard troops to states with large Democratic-led cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland.

Organizers said they followed every requirement to hold a march but were still blocked by the city from proceeding.

“We feel morally obligated to march as we cannot let the political environment engineered by the current administration be successful in restraining Americans’ constitutional rights,” wrote the board of the grassroots group 50501 Georgia on Tuesday.

But some in the coalition of anti-Trump groups that make up “No Kings” say they’ll proceed with unsanctioned marches through city streets after that event.

The tension stems from the city’s decision not to yet approve a permit for a downtown march on Saturday. Instead officials approved a “stationary rally” in the parking lot of the Atlanta Civic Center that morning.

Four months after the “No Kings” protest movement drew thousands of President Donald Trump critics into the streets across Georgia, organizers are venting their frustration at Atlanta City Hall ahead of a new round of demonstrations planned for this weekend.

Regardless of the city’s approval, 50501 Georgia said early Tuesday it would still move forward with a “peaceful, well-structured march” after the Civic Center rally. The group said it would deploy trained volunteer marshals and medics throughout the crowd.

Dickens has worked to avoid a federal law enforcement takeover as the Trump administration deploys the National Guard to major cities and threatens to invoke the Insurrection Act, which grants the president emergency powers to order troops to U.S. soil during unrest.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens' office said the permit decision had nothing to do with politics, but with security logistics. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

“Neither the mayor nor anyone in the mayor’s office has denied the requested permit,” said Dickens spokeswoman Allison Fouche. “The mayor’s office continues to work with the organizer to finalize their security plan and looks forward to giving a final approval.”

“Peaceful does not mean silent,” said Zack Simmons, the group’s chair. “The right to peaceably assemble is not granted by government. It is guaranteed by the Constitution. Atlanta has always led the way in the fight for freedom and equality, and we refuse to allow fear or political pressure to erase that legacy.”

Laura Judge of the Indivisible Georgia Coalition, meanwhile, sent out an appeal focusing on only the three-hour event at the Civic Center, which features speakers from Common Defense, Georgia Conservation Voters and other progressive groups. She said others may “express themselves in different ways.”

“No Kings is about reminding ourselves and those in power that America does not have kings,” she said.

‘No Kings’

About 10,000 people attended No Kings rallies across the city of Atlanta in June when the first round of protests against the Trump administration and its immigration enforcement policies took place across the country. They drew together a broad mix of civil rights advocates, progressive organizers and Democratic-aligned groups hoping to channel anti-Trump energy into next year's midterm elections. The events happened on the same day as a military parade in Washington celebrating the Army's 250th anniversary, which also coincided with Trump's 79th birthday.

Around half those protesters peacefully gathered at Liberty Plaza, across the street from the Georgia State Capitol. The city of Atlanta reported no arrests related to the mass protests.