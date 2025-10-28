Metro Atlanta A baby had 30 broken bones. After arrests, parents blamed a car crash, police say The 20-year-olds face multiple charges due to 5-month-old’s injuries.

Two metro Atlanta parents said their newborn girl broke more than 30 of her bones in a car crash, according to their arrest warrants. But William King and Amber Rivera, both 20, never reported a wreck to law enforcement, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. Doctors quickly realized the 5-month-old had been abused, according to investigators. Being involved in a wreck wouldn't explain how the newborn had broken bones all over her tiny body in various stages of healing or why she hadn't been fed regularly, slowing her growth, authorities said.

The Lithia Springs parents are now behind bars, facing a long list of charges. The baby, born prematurely, is in state care, the sheriff's office said. King and Rivera were arrested earlier this month and charged with four felonies, including criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery, cruelty to children in both the first and second degree and conspiracy to commit a felony. They were also charged with obstruction. Both were denied bond and remained Tuesday in the Douglas County jail, booking records show. RELATED Clayton County parents charged after baby found discarded in trash bag The multiple arrest warrants offer graphic details about the abuse the child allegedly endured at the hands of both parents. "William King squeezed his medically fragile 5-month-old daughter, Julia Rivera, breaking at least seven ribs on both sides and broke up to 30 bones in Julia Rivera, knowing that his daughter was medically fragile being born at 24 week gestational age," one warrant states.

According to the mother’s warrant, “Amber Rivera did squeeze her pre-mature infant daughter, Julia Rivera, causing the fracture of left ribs 3 through 10 and right ribs 3 through 9.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 500,000 children in the U.S. experienced abuse or neglect in 2023, while more than 1,900 died from abuse and neglect. The youngest children are the most vulnerable, according to experts. Those in the first year of life make up 15% of all child abuse victims, according to the National Children's Alliance. Experts say there are a variety of reasons parents and other adults cite for abusing children. Earlier this month, two Clayton County parents were charged after one of their 6-month-old twins was found dead in a trash bag. No motives were provided for the Clayton baby's death or for the alleged abuse in the Douglas County case. But after Julia Rivera was born early, she spent her first four months in the hospital, according to investigators. She had been in the care of her parents for only about six weeks when the investigation began, the sheriff's office said. On Aug. 24, the infant was taken to the emergency room, where medical staff determined she had more than 30 broken bones. The severity of the injuries led doctors to contact police. "Interviews with pediatricians, family members and witnesses led investigators to conclude that both parents were responsible for the injuries," the sheriff's office said. "Medical professionals indicated that the injuries were consistent with prolonged and repeated abuse."