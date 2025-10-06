Metro Atlanta 6th person charged in baby’s shooting death at Cobb hotel, indictment shows Woman accused of helping another suspect hide after 9-month-old killed in September. Baby Aziah McDougle was shot and killed at just 9 months old while outside the Budgetel Inn & Suites in Cobb County's Cumberland area on Sept. 23. (Courtesy of GoFundMe)

A sixth person has been charged in a shooting that killed a 9-month-old baby at a hotel, according to the Cobb County District Attorney. Five people were previously charged, including three with murder, in connection to the Sept. 23 shooting at the Budgetel Inn & Suites on Circle 75 Parkway, just south of Windy Hill Road. Late last week, a grand jury indicted all five, plus an additional suspect, court records show.

Nateemah Ware was charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal. Ware surrendered Oct. 6 and was released from the Cobb jail the same day after posting $7,500 bond, booking records showed. Ware is accused of helping delay the arrest of Jayvian Young, though their relationship was not disclosed in the indictment. Baby Aziah "Millie" McDougle was killed amid a shootout between two men in the parking lot of the Cumberland-area hotel, according to Cobb police. RELATED At Cobb hotel where baby was fatally shot, a memorial and lingering concerns Officers were called around 8 p.m. to the hotel and the baby's mother said she had been hit by gunfire. "On that tragic day, Millie's mother did everything within her power to save her child. She gave her all, taking immediate life-saving measures in hopes of saving her sweet baby," a GoFundMe page states. "But despite her desperate efforts, Millie passed away in her mother's arms. This is every parent's worst nightmare, and the pain she now carries is beyond words."

Police have not said what led to the shooting, but two suspects fired shots at each other, warrants state.

Since September 2024, officers have been called to this Budgetel Inn & Suites 75 times, according to Cobb police incident report data. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Ladarrius Brown, Noah Martin and Young were initially charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to arrest warrants and jail records. They were indicted on those charges, plus criminal damage to property, the indictment states. Two others, Camron Harris and Anthony Smith, were arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, according to police. Harris was also charged with providing false statements. Harris and Smith were indicted on the same charges. Brown, Young, Martin, Harris and Smith are all being held in the Cobb jail. Smith’s warrants state he “did tamper with a gun used in an aggravated assault and homicide by disassembling it, pouring bleach on it and concealing it in a plastic bag.”