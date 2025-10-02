Metro Atlanta

2nd suspect gets prison time in fatal shooting of 6-month-old in car seat

Years after drive-by, female driver sentenced to 20 years behind bars after plea.
Dequasie Little (left) and Sharice Ingram were sentenced to prison this year in the death of 6-month-old Grayson Fleming-Gray. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Dequasie Little (left) and Sharice Ingram were sentenced to prison this year in the death of 6-month-old Grayson Fleming-Gray. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By
56 minutes ago

In January 2022, Kerri Gray strapped her 6-month-old into his car seat before they ventured to the nearby food mart she often visited in northwest Atlanta.

Before pulling into the parking lot, Gray said she noticed two cars speeding past and chasing each other.

The mother then saw a gun, but it was too late.

After being caught in the crossfire during the brazen drive-by shooting, Gray turned around and saw something that caused her heart to race: her baby, Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray, was slumped over, with a pool of blood in his lap.

“I pulled him out of the car seat and I grabbed him, and when I did that, that’s when I felt the pieces — the loose pieces in the back of his head,” Gray said in 2022 while fighting back tears.

This week, 44 months after Gray said the bullet went through the trunk and “straight through my son,” she received a final measure of closure. The second suspect, who prosecutors said was driving the vehicle from where the shots were fired, was sentenced in the case.

Sharice Michelle Ingram pleaded guilty Monday in connection with the Jan. 24, 2022, killing of Fleming-Gray on Anderson Avenue in Fulton County.

After the non-negotiated guilty plea, a judge sentenced Ingram to 25 years, with 20 to be served in prison, according to a final disposition obtained Tuesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. According to her indictment, she had faced 28 counts, including charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, gun possession, criminal damage to property and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

RELATED
Man who fatally shot 6-month-old Atlanta boy in car seat sentenced to life

“This conviction holds the defendant accountable for a reckless and senseless act of gun violence that took the life of a 6-month-old child caught in the crossfire,” Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis said in a statement. “While no verdict can undo this tragedy, we hope this outcome delivers justice for Baby Grayson’s family and makes clear that such disregard for human life will never be tolerated in our community.”

Kerri Gray talks about her son at her Cumming home after his death. (AJC file)
Kerri Gray talks about her son at her Cumming home after his death. (AJC file)

On the day of the shooting, a witness told 911 that people in two vehicles, a black Hyundai and a silver Jeep Cherokee, appeared to be chasing each other. Officials said Ingram was driving the Jeep as the other suspect, Dequasie Little, fired the shot that struck the child.

RELATED
Atlanta police make 2nd arrest in death of 6-month-old

Little and Ingram were arrested in the days after the shooting. The indictment stated they committed the act while associated with the “Goodfellas” criminal street gang. Little was indicted for violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act in May 2023, but disposition documents show that prosecutors dropped those charges.

In March, Little pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first- and second-degree criminal damage to property, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, documents show.

RELATED
Mother of 6-month-old killed in drive-by shooting grieving amid man’s arrest

During this week’s sentencing hearing, Gray told the court that Ingram made some bad choices and that she shouldn’t be allowed to make another bad one, according to Channel 2 Action News. After the sentencing, Gray appeared to approve of the outcome.

“I think it’s fair. We can sleep at night. She gets held accountable,” she told the news station.

Ingram’s probation conditions included having no contact with the victim’s family, witnesses or Little, court records show.

Grayson Fleming-Gray was killed in a shooting in 2022. Sept. 30, 2025.
Grayson Fleming-Gray was killed in a shooting in 2022. Sept. 30, 2025.

Gray said she would keep her son’s memory alive by working to stop gun violence.

“That was the worst feeling in the world because he was already a miracle baby,” Gray previously told the AJC. “That was the baby that I dreamt of having my whole life. And the fact that somebody could so selfishly take him away.”

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Jimmy Carter ‘forever’ stamp

On Jimmy Carter’s 101st birthday, a ‘forever’ stamp and a worm in a jar

56m ago

Coyotes are all over Georgia. Controlling them might not be worth it.

2h ago

‘Them boys were so loved’: Bartow remembers 4 friends killed in wreck

2h ago

Keep Reading

Defense witness in Secoriea Turner murder trial describes ‘peace memorial’

‘The city abandoned them’: Child’s murder trial sharpens focus on Bottoms’ tenure

Family grieving Lovejoy High student after 3 teens arrested in shooting

Featured

Governor Brian Kemp speaks at the grand opening of the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, GA on March 26, 2025. (Justin Taylor/The Current GA)
EXCLUSIVE

Inside Kemp’s response to unprecedented federal raid at Hyundai battery plant

Brian Snitker retiring as Braves manager, will remain with organization as adviser

Georgia SAT scores stay above national average. See how your school did.