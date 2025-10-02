2nd suspect gets prison time in fatal shooting of 6-month-old in car seat

Dequasie Little (left) and Sharice Ingram were sentenced to prison this year in the death of 6-month-old Grayson Fleming-Gray. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

“I pulled him out of the car seat and I grabbed him, and when I did that, that’s when I felt the pieces — the loose pieces in the back of his head,” Gray said in 2022 while fighting back tears.

After being caught in the crossfire during the brazen drive-by shooting, Gray turned around and saw something that caused her heart to race: her baby, Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray, was slumped over, with a pool of blood in his lap.

The mother then saw a gun, but it was too late.

Before pulling into the parking lot, Gray said she noticed two cars speeding past and chasing each other.

In January 2022, Kerri Gray strapped her 6-month-old into his car seat before they ventured to the nearby food mart she often visited in northwest Atlanta.

This week, 44 months after Gray said the bullet went through the trunk and “straight through my son,” she received a final measure of closure. The second suspect, who prosecutors said was driving the vehicle from where the shots were fired, was sentenced in the case.

Sharice Michelle Ingram pleaded guilty Monday in connection with the Jan. 24, 2022, killing of Fleming-Gray on Anderson Avenue in Fulton County.

After the non-negotiated guilty plea, a judge sentenced Ingram to 25 years, with 20 to be served in prison, according to a final disposition obtained Tuesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. According to her indictment, she had faced 28 counts, including charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, gun possession, criminal damage to property and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

“This conviction holds the defendant accountable for a reckless and senseless act of gun violence that took the life of a 6-month-old child caught in the crossfire,” Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis said in a statement. “While no verdict can undo this tragedy, we hope this outcome delivers justice for Baby Grayson’s family and makes clear that such disregard for human life will never be tolerated in our community.”