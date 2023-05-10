X

2 accused in drive-by shooting that killed infant re-indicted on gang charges

A man and a woman accused in a drive-by shooting that killed an infant have been re-indicted on gang charges more than a year after the incident, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray, a 6-month-old boy who was in a car with his mother, was shot and killed Jan. 24, 2022. The suspected shooter, Dequasie Little, was arrested less than 24 hours later. Sharice Ingram, who is accused of driving the car, turned herself in the day after Little’s arrest.

The case against Little and Ingram was scheduled to go to trial May 15, but in a hearing Monday, prosecutors announced they were filing a re-indictment bringing gang charges against the two defendants, Channel 2 reported. Ingram’s attorneys also asked for the defendants to be tried separately, according to the news station.

Little and Ingram were already facing more than a dozen felony counts, including murder, online court records show. By adding gang charges, prosecutors will be able to introduce additional evidence and seek harsher penalties.

Ingram, who was released on bond in August 2022 after nearly seven months in jail, appeared in person at Monday’s hearing, Channel 2 reported. Little, who has remained in jail since his arrest more than a year ago, waived his appearance.

