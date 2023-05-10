2 accused in drive-by shooting that killed infant re-indicted on gang charges

Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray, a 6-month-old boy who was in a car with his mother, was shot and killed Jan. 24, 2022. The suspected shooter, Dequasie Little, was arrested less than 24 hours later. Sharice Ingram, who is accused of driving the car, turned herself in the day after Little’s arrest.

The case against Little and Ingram was scheduled to go to trial May 15, but in a hearing Monday, prosecutors announced they were filing a re-indictment bringing gang charges against the two defendants, Channel 2 reported. Ingram’s attorneys also asked for the defendants to be tried separately, according to the news station.