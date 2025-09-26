Metro Atlanta

Woman stabbed to death in Gwinnett domestic incident, police say

Another woman has been detained for questioning, according to officials.
A woman was stabbed to death in a home on Deshong Drive in Gwinnett County on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. (Gwinnett County Police Department)
2 hours ago

A woman was stabbed to death Thursday in what police describe as a “domestic-related homicide” in Gwinnett County.

Police found the woman, whose name has not been released, dead at a home in the 3000 block of Deshong Drive around 4:30 p.m. The neighborhood is to the west of the Yellow River and east of the Rockbridge and Arbor Ridge communities.

Investigators said another woman, a family member, was located in another part of the county and detained for questioning. Officials have not said if she is a suspect.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

