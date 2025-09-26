Woman stabbed to death in Gwinnett domestic incident, police say

A woman was stabbed to death Thursday in what police describe as a “domestic-related homicide” in Gwinnett County.

Police found the woman, whose name has not been released, dead at a home in the 3000 block of Deshong Drive around 4:30 p.m. The neighborhood is to the west of the Yellow River and east of the Rockbridge and Arbor Ridge communities.

Investigators said another woman, a family member, was located in another part of the county and detained for questioning. Officials have not said if she is a suspect.

