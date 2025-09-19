Metro Atlanta While in jail, man charged after woman found dead in Atlanta storage area Reginald Elliot was arrested on separate charges just days after the woman was found dead. The woman was found in the back of a shopping complex on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta on Aug. 13, officials said. (Channel 2 Action News)

A man who was already in jail will remain in custody after being linked to the discovery of a woman’s body in Atlanta. Reginald Elliot, 20, was charged Thursday with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence.

He is accused in the death of Alexis Jane Harlow, who was found Aug. 13 in a storage space at a southwest Atlanta shopping complex, officials said. An incident report revealed the victim was naked and "in a partial state of decomposition" when she was found around 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Campbellton Road, between Delowe and Myrtle drives. RELATED Boy, 1, injured in South Fulton shooting, police say The body of Alexis Jane Harlow was found last month in a storage space at a southwest Atlanta shopping complex a day or more after she was killed, officials said. (Atlanta Police Department) Police began investigating the case after a man discovered the woman and flagged down a worker, police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith told Channel 2 Action News at the time. According to the incident report, the victim had been shot in the head.

A day after Harlow was found, officials said they received a call from a man stating the victim used his phone to call his brother before the incident, the report noted.