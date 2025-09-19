Metro Atlanta

While in jail, man charged after woman found dead in Atlanta storage area

Reginald Elliot was arrested on separate charges just days after the woman was found dead.
The woman was found in the back of a shopping complex on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta on Aug. 13, officials said. (Channel 2 Action News)
The woman was found in the back of a shopping complex on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta on Aug. 13, officials said. (Channel 2 Action News)
By
58 minutes ago

A man who was already in jail will remain in custody after being linked to the discovery of a woman’s body in Atlanta.

Reginald Elliot, 20, was charged Thursday with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence.

He is accused in the death of Alexis Jane Harlow, who was found Aug. 13 in a storage space at a southwest Atlanta shopping complex, officials said. An incident report revealed the victim was naked and “in a partial state of decomposition” when she was found around 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Campbellton Road, between Delowe and Myrtle drives.

RELATED
Boy, 1, injured in South Fulton shooting, police say
The body of Alexis Jane Harlow was found last month in a storage space at a southwest Atlanta shopping complex a day or more after she was killed, officials said. (Atlanta Police Department)
The body of Alexis Jane Harlow was found last month in a storage space at a southwest Atlanta shopping complex a day or more after she was killed, officials said. (Atlanta Police Department)

Police began investigating the case after a man discovered the woman and flagged down a worker, police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith told Channel 2 Action News at the time.

According to the incident report, the victim had been shot in the head.

A day after Harlow was found, officials said they received a call from a man stating the victim used his phone to call his brother before the incident, the report noted.

RELATED
Up to $5K reward offered in death of woman found in SW Atlanta storage area

Elliot had been in the Fulton County Jail since Aug. 28 for separate charges. Online records show he was charged with carrying a weapon within school safety zones, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana. The charges were brought by the Morehouse College Police Department.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Morehouse College for more information.

— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

4 shot atl

18-year-old, 4 youths injured in separate Atlanta shootings hours apart

6m ago
BREAKING

Boy, 1, injured in South Fulton shooting, police say

1h ago
EXCLUSIVE

Amid federal pressure, Atlanta forced to evaluate vaunted contract diversity goals

Keep Reading

Up to $5K reward offered in death of woman found in SW Atlanta storage area

Cobb high school student stabbed to death by classmate, officials say

Georgia woman’s alleged killer found 20 years later. He’s in prison for murder.

Featured

Secoriea Turner openings

Police abandoned area where 8-year-old was shot, detective testifies

Emory giving free tuition to students from families making under $200,000

Weekend Predictions: Another winning weekend for Falcons, Georgia Tech?