While in jail, man charged after woman found dead in Atlanta storage area

A man who was already in jail will remain in custody after being linked to the discovery of a woman’s body in Atlanta.
Reginald Elliot, 20, was charged Thursday with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence.
He is accused in the death of Alexis Jane Harlow, who was found Aug. 13 in a storage space at a southwest Atlanta shopping complex, officials said. An incident report revealed the victim was naked and “in a partial state of decomposition” when she was found around 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Campbellton Road, between Delowe and Myrtle drives.
Elliot had been in the Fulton County Jail since Aug. 28 for separate charges. Online records show he was charged with carrying a weapon within school safety zones, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana. The charges were brought by the Morehouse College Police Department.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Morehouse College for more information.
