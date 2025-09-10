Several metro Atlanta agencies are paying their respects Wednesday morning to fallen DeKalb County firefighter Preston Fant with a somber procession that is rolling through metro Atlanta.
Just after 9 a.m., the procession left Fire Station No. 24 on Redan Road in DeKalb, where Fant served for about 21 years. Several DeKalb police motorcycles and SUVs helped lead the group.
A DeKalb spokesperson said the procession will go to the medical examiner’s office and eventually make its way across several county lines before ending at the West Cobb Funeral Home in Marietta.
While on the way, a Sandy Springs fire spokesperson said their apparatus will line the I-285 bridges at Roswell Road, Mount Vernon, Riverside Drive, Raider Drive and Northside Drive.
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation
As they awaited their fallen brother on Bankstone Drive in front of the funeral home, two Cobb County fire trucks used their outstretched ladders to display a massive American flag, which fluttered in the morning breeze.
A photojournalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is covering the procession. Motorists can expect traffic delays along the route.
The 53-year-old firefighter died Monday after he became trapped while trying to rescue a fellow firefighter as a film company warehouse burned around them on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road. He is the first DeKalb firefighter to die in the line of duty.
A GoFundMe page was created to help Fant’s family with funeral expenses and had raised more than $27,000 as of Wednesday morning. He is survived by his wife and five children.
“During this heartbreaking time, we want to surround the Fant family with love and support,” the page states.
Funeral details have not been announced.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Ben Hendren
Veteran DeKalb firefighter, father of 5, dies in blaze at indie film studio
The firefighter suffered injuries as crews battled a commercial structure fire on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.
Man wanted in fatal shooting killed by deputy at Bibb cemetery, GBI says
Deputies searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Macon tracked the suspect and shot and killed him after he pointed a gun, officials said.
16-year-old dies after shooting near Clayton neighborhood clubhouse
Clayton County police are investigating a shooting that killed 16-year-old Zion Barrett near a Hampton-area neighborhood clubhouse.
Featured
Credit: AP
For Koreans in Georgia, Hyundai ICE raid marks a ‘betrayal’
Korean community advocate: `The trust that once linked Georgia and Korea … has been broken.’
Georgia lawyers turn to Hollywood actor to sharpen trial skills
Georgia lawyers are turning to a former Hollywood character actor to improve their trial skills in a quirky, new workshop.
Leaders of Atlanta airport, Delta look to ‘hard decisions’ for future growth
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport General Manager Ricky Smith spoke at an Atlanta Press Club event on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.