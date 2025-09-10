Metro Atlanta
Procession underway to honor fallen DeKalb firefighter

Fundraiser created to help Preston Fant’s family with expenses.
DeKalb County firefighter Preston Fant, 53, died while battling a commercial structure fire on Monday, officials said. (Courtesy of DeKalb County Fire Department)

Credit: DeKalb County Fire Department

Credit: DeKalb County Fire Department

DeKalb County firefighter Preston Fant, 53, died while battling a commercial structure fire on Monday, officials said. (Courtesy of DeKalb County Fire Department)
Updated 15 minutes ago

Several metro Atlanta agencies are paying their respects Wednesday morning to fallen DeKalb County firefighter Preston Fant with a somber procession that is rolling through metro Atlanta.

Just after 9 a.m., the procession left Fire Station No. 24 on Redan Road in DeKalb, where Fant served for about 21 years. Several DeKalb police motorcycles and SUVs helped lead the group.

A DeKalb spokesperson said the procession will go to the medical examiner’s office and eventually make its way across several county lines before ending at the West Cobb Funeral Home in Marietta.

While on the way, a Sandy Springs fire spokesperson said their apparatus will line the I-285 bridges at Roswell Road, Mount Vernon, Riverside Drive, Raider Drive and Northside Drive.

A fire truck waits for the procession on a bridge on Northside Drive as fire departments from around metro Atlanta honor fallen DeKalb County firefighter Preston Fant on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

icon to expand image

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

As they awaited their fallen brother on Bankstone Drive in front of the funeral home, two Cobb County fire trucks used their outstretched ladders to display a massive American flag, which fluttered in the morning breeze.

A photojournalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is covering the procession. Motorists can expect traffic delays along the route.

The 53-year-old firefighter died Monday after he became trapped while trying to rescue a fellow firefighter as a film company warehouse burned around them on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road. He is the first DeKalb firefighter to die in the line of duty.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Fant’s family with funeral expenses and had raised more than $27,000 as of Wednesday morning. He is survived by his wife and five children.

“During this heartbreaking time, we want to surround the Fant family with love and support,” the page states.

Funeral details have not been announced.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DeKalb County fire officials and state fire investigators inspect the site where a DeKalb firefighter was fatally injured Monday. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Tape remains outside an entrance to the Four Seasons hotel in Midtown after Atlanta police said they fatally shot a man who had been “brandishing a firearm” in the lobby early Wednesday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

2h ago

Protesters stage a rally near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. The people were protesting against the detention of South Korean workers after an immigration raid in Georgia, and many of the signs read "A tariff bomb and workers confinement." (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Credit: AP

Korean community advocate: `The trust that once linked Georgia and Korea … has been broken.’

Georgia lawyers are turning to a former Hollywood character actor to improve their trial skills in a quirky, new workshop.

