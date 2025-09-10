While on the way, a Sandy Springs fire spokesperson said their apparatus will line the I-285 bridges at Roswell Road, Mount Vernon, Riverside Drive, Raider Drive and Northside Drive.

As they awaited their fallen brother on Bankstone Drive in front of the funeral home, two Cobb County fire trucks used their outstretched ladders to display a massive American flag, which fluttered in the morning breeze.

A photojournalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is covering the procession. Motorists can expect traffic delays along the route.

The 53-year-old firefighter died Monday after he became trapped while trying to rescue a fellow firefighter as a film company warehouse burned around them on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road. He is the first DeKalb firefighter to die in the line of duty.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Fant’s family with funeral expenses and had raised more than $27,000 as of Wednesday morning. He is survived by his wife and five children.

“During this heartbreaking time, we want to surround the Fant family with love and support,” the page states.

Funeral details have not been announced.

