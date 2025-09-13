North Georgia officer critical after being shot in line of duty

Shooter remains at large after incident in McCaysville.

McCaysville is about two hours north of Atlanta, near Ron Henry Horseshoe Bend Park and the state line bordering Copperhill, Tennessee.

The officer, who was not publicly identified, was responding to a report of a suspicious person along First Street in McCaysville, police Chief Michael Earley confirmed with Channel 2 Action News.

A North Georgia police officer is in critical condition after being shot in the line of duty Friday evening, officials said.

Police said early Saturday the shooter remains at-large.

“I ask that you please keep my department, the officer, his family, and his children in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time,” Earley wrote in a news release that shared few details on the incident.

The shooter opened fire and struck one officer in the face. That officer was flown to a hospital in Chattanooga, officials told Channel 2.

Earley told the news station the officer suffered a broken neck and a brain bleed.