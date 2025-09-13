Georgia News

North Georgia officer critical after being shot in line of duty

Shooter remains at large after incident in McCaysville.
By
27 minutes ago

A North Georgia police officer is in critical condition after being shot in the line of duty Friday evening, officials said.

The officer, who was not publicly identified, was responding to a report of a suspicious person along First Street in McCaysville, police Chief Michael Earley confirmed with Channel 2 Action News.

McCaysville is about two hours north of Atlanta, near Ron Henry Horseshoe Bend Park and the state line bordering Copperhill, Tennessee.

South Georgia officer shot while attempting to stop suspect in car break-ins

Police said early Saturday the shooter remains at-large.

“I ask that you please keep my department, the officer, his family, and his children in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time,” Earley wrote in a news release that shared few details on the incident.

The shooter opened fire and struck one officer in the face. That officer was flown to a hospital in Chattanooga, officials told Channel 2.

Earley told the news station the officer suffered a broken neck and a brain bleed.

“That officer is currently in critical condition and in need of our prayers,” Earley said.

The situation prompted a SWAT standoff.

Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Channel 2 reported the shooter had not been located.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Morgan attorneys fees

Georgia judge rules Rivian plant critics should not pay state’s legal fees

Long before Hyundai site raid, Korean firms have struggled to get visas

South Korean EV battery maker won’t pull back in U.S. after ICE raid

Keep Reading

Investigation closed I-285 in DeKalb for hours after person hit, killed

16-year-old dies after shooting near Clayton neighborhood clubhouse

Pedestrian killed in Cobb Parkway crash in Kennesaw

Featured

rendering oakland cemetery

For the first time in 145 years, you can reserve a spot at Oakland Cemetery

Four decades after her body was found in Cobb woods, she finally has a name

Ex-Stonecrest mayor who embezzled federal COVID funds is off November ballot