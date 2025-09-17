New Jalen Carter testimony reveals why he didn’t aid UGA crash victims

The filing also sheds new light on the immediate aftermath of the crash. Bowles’ attorneys said no officers were aware Carter was a witness until roughly an hour and a half after the accident and said the former UGA defensive star did little to help Bowles or other victims.

In his deposition, Carter said he called out for names but did not approach the wrecked SUV or check on Willock because he worried he could hurt himself walking from the street down a short embankment to the crash site.

When asked why he didn’t visit Bowles in the hospital following the accident, Carter said, “She wasn’t helping me get to the NFL. That was my coaches. I was going to people I needed.”

Carter and his attorneys have said he was told he could leave the scene of the crash, but testimony from police officers contradict this claim. Multiple officers testified that nobody within their department told Carter he could leave.

When asked if Carter should have been asked to stay at the scene if he was a witness, the Athens police lead accident reconstruction investigator said, “Yes, sir. If you’re involved in a collision, yes. You have to stay at the scene.”

