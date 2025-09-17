New Jalen Carter testimony reveals why he didn’t aid UGA crash victims
Deposition from NFL star, others reveal new details about a fatal January 2023 crash.
Attorneys for a former UGA recruiting staffer are seeking more than $5 million from former UGA player Jalen Carter over a deadly crash in 2023. Carter won a Super Bowl as a star defensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles in February. (Matt Slocum/AP)
Plaintiffs’ attorneys in a University of Georgia crash lawsuit revealed new information this week from the testimony of NFL star Jalen Carter, who was driving alongside an SUV before it crashed in 2023, killing a teammate and a team recruiting staffer.
In a legal complaint filed Wednesday by attorneys for a former UGA recruiting staffer who survived the crash, Victoria “Tory” Bowles, they say Carter’s failure to render aid to the crash victims, his high-speed driving and his contradictory testimony in a sworn deposition taken this summer clears the legal bar for Bowles to seek more than the $250,000 in punitive damages allowed under Georgia law.
“In addition to incredulous testimony related to speed and his admission of ‘reckless’ driving, Carter’s most stunning testimony pertains to his callous actions, and corresponding inaction, on the scene towards his victims, and in following days towards Ms. Bowles,” the complaint reads.
In addition to punitive damages, Bowles is seeking $5 million against Carter, who won a Super Bowl as a star defensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles in February.
Carter’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the filing.
Bowles was a passengerin the Jan. 15, 2023, crash that shook the UGA football program just as it was celebrating its second consecutive national championship.Recruiting stafferChandler LeCroy,who was driving the SUVthat crashed, and one of her passengers, UGA football player Devin Willock, died. Willock’s family has also filed suit against Carter.
Following the crash, Carter was charged with racing and reckless driving and pleaded no contest. He was sentenced to 12 months probation and community service and fined $1,000.
A police investigation found both Carter and LeCroy reached speeds of up to 99 mph en route to a Waffle House late at nighton Barnett Shoals Road in Athens. The investigation determined LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was 0.197 at the time of the crash, twice the legal limit.
The Julydeposition excerpts represent yet another revelation in the bitter lawsuit that has revealed intimate details about UGA’s football program.
Last year, Bowles’ attorneys published text messages supporting allegations that coaches and staffers regularly drove vehicles rented by the UGA Athletic Association after drinking and spent cash on unofficial visits, a potential violation of NCAA rules. The program has also continued to face speeding issues among players in the years since the crash.
Victoria "Tory" Bowles was working as a recruiting staffer for UGA when she was a passenger in the crash that killed Chandler LeCroy and Devin Willock in January 2023. (Courtesy)
In this week’s court filing, Bowles’ attorneys focused on Carter’s actions, drawing on his testimony as well as video and other evidence gathered during the police investigation of the accident. The complaint highlights inconsistencies in his testimony as well as his failure to render aid in the aftermath of the crash.
Carter admits in his deposition he was driving recklessly as he drove out of downtown Athens in a 700-horsepower Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk he acquired in a Name, Image and Likeness deal, according to deposition excerpts. Carter also testified he has no knowledge of ever driving his Trackhawk over the speed limit. Police investigators determined Carter and LeCroy were traveling beside each other at 99 mph as they passed a gas station less than half a mile from the crash site, the complaint said.
The filing also sheds new light on the immediate aftermath of the crash. Bowles’ attorneys said no officers were aware Carter was a witness until roughly an hour and a half after the accident and said the former UGA defensive star did little to help Bowles or other victims.
In his deposition, Carter said he called out for names but did not approach the wrecked SUV or check on Willock because he worried he could hurt himself walking from the street down a short embankment to the crash site.
When asked why he didn’t visit Bowles in the hospital following the accident, Carter said, “She wasn’t helping me get to the NFL. That was my coaches. I was going to people I needed.”
Carter and his attorneys have said he was told he could leave the scene of the crash, but testimony from police officers contradict this claim. Multiple officers testified that nobody within their department told Carter he could leave.
When asked if Carter should have been asked to stay at the scene if he was a witness, the Athens police lead accident reconstruction investigator said, “Yes, sir. If you’re involved in a collision, yes. You have to stay at the scene.”
A memorial was set up at the crash site on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens in 2023. Jalen Carter has said that he was told he could leave the scene of the crash, although testimony from police officers contradict this claim. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
Carter was eventually called back to the scene by Bryant Gantt, a UGA football staffer who frequently got involved when football players received traffic tickets or got in trouble with law enforcement, according to the filing. After returning, Carter was interviewed on scene and told a police officer he believed LeCroy was drunk. Carter in his deposition backtracked from that earlier statement, according to the complaint.
For these reasons, Bowles’ attorneys say their client is entitled to uncapped punitive damages in addition to the $5 million they’re seeking from Carter.
“He reasonably foresaw the consequences of his failure to provide physical assistance and emotional comfort to critically injured and dying victims,” the complaint reads.
Bowles suffered 20 fractures, many in her spine, as the result of the accident, according to the complaint. She also sustained lacerations on both kidneys and her liver as well as a collapsed lung. Her lawyers say she garnered more than $170,000 in medical bills and is unable to work due to her injuries.
Just months after the crash, Carter was taken No. 9 overall in the NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.