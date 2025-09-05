A woman was arrested after she left her newborn in a dumpster at a Columbus hotel, officials said.

Zinnia Hernandez, 22, is facing charges of attempted murder, abandonment of a child, first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct. Local police announced her arrest Friday. The baby was found around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a dumpster at the Budgetel Inn & Suites in the 3100 block of Victory Drive, law enforcement said. The newborn was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital and was said to be stable Friday.

Police said Hernandez admitted to giving birth and leaving the newborn in a dumpster. Authorities did not disclose how long the baby had been there.