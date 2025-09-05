A woman was arrested after she left her newborn in a dumpster at a Columbus hotel, officials said.
Zinnia Hernandez, 22, is facing charges of attempted murder, abandonment of a child, first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct. Local police announced her arrest Friday.
The baby was found around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a dumpster at the Budgetel Inn & Suites in the 3100 block of Victory Drive, law enforcement said. The newborn was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital and was said to be stable Friday.
Police said Hernandez admitted to giving birth and leaving the newborn in a dumpster. Authorities did not disclose how long the baby had been there.
The case may sound familiar. In 2019, a newborn was found abandoned in a plastic bag in the woods of Forsyth County.
Karima Jiwani, the mother, was sentenced in February to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and first-degree cruelty to children. Her full sentence is for 30 years, half of which is to be served on probation.
That infant, nicknamed Baby India by hospital workers, was found along an isolated stretch of Daves Creek Road after a family returned from vacation and heard her crying. She was adopted soon after.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Georgia’s Safe Haven Law gives criminal immunity to a mother who leaves her baby with a staff member or volunteer of a medical facility, fire station or police station. The mother is not required to show proof of her identity or an address. This law exists to ensure the safety and well-being of newborns.
