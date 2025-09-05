Almond was indicted for separate incidents in January, February and June — including an alleged assault 10 days before the shooting deaths.

On June 13 shortly before 3 p.m., DeKalb officers were called to the Forest of Columbia Apartments in the 2500 block of Columbia Drive on a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a woman and child with gunshot wounds, police previously said.

“Despite the heroic efforts of first responders, both victims sadly died at the scene,” police said.

The two were identified as Pullins and Dior Scott.

Almond and Pullins were separated, but he was attempting to get into the apartment, witnesses told police. He ran from the scene and was arrested several hours later, according to police.

Since his arrest, Almond has remained in the DeKalb jail, where he is being held without bond.

On New Year’s Day, he was accused of home invasion and an assault against Pullins, according to prosecutors. He also allegedly attacked her Feb. 22 and committed sexual battery against her June 3, his indictments state.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Almond served twice in prison from November 1998 until November 2002 and again from February 2006 until May 2011 on various charges, including aggravated assault, burglary and drug trafficking.