Man charged in Christmas Eve killing at East Point store

Justin Rashaad Hodges chased the victim out of a Family Dollar before shooting him, a warrant says. His girlfriend faces a charge of aiding another to escape lawful custody.

Justin Rashaad Hodges, 36, was booked into the Fulton jail Thursday and faces several charges, including murder, in connection with the killing of 34-year-old Scott Melton outside an East Point Family Dollar store. Hodges is being held without bond, jail records show.

After nine months on the run, a man accused of killing a soon-to-be father of twins on Christmas Eve is now behind bars, according to Fulton County arrest records.

According to the warrant, security cameras recorded him chasing Melton out of the Delowe Drive store before shooting him in the head in the parking lot.

Hodges’ girlfriend was the store manager, according to a warrant for his arrest, and he regularly went to work with her and waited for her inside the store. Several witnesses, including Family Dollar employees, knew him well and identified him to East Point detectives.

Moments before the shooting, cameras showed Melton stop running and lean up against a car outside the store when Hodges allegedly pointed the gun at him, detectives noted in the warrant. Hodges proceeded to push Melton, hit him in the head and shoot him, the warrant says. Melton then fell to the ground, where officers found him unresponsive.

By April, a $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to Hodges’ arrest.

In addition to murder, he faces charges of aggravated assault, battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Hodges‘ girlfriend, identified by police as Jerrica Hadley, is facing a charge of aiding another to escape lawful custody. She was arrested in January and released a few days later on a $5,000 bond, jail records show.

An arrest warrant reveals she was at the Family Dollar when the incident happened and spoke to police on more than one occasion. Hadley told officials she had not seen or spoken to Hodges since the shooting, according to the warrant, but police learned she met up with him immediately after leaving the scene.