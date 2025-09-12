Metro Atlanta Leadership changes continue at MARTA Executives heading operations and capital projects are out; Rhonda Allen, who previously served as acting GM, is now deputy general manager. “These changes are intended to strengthen accountability, create space for innovation and enhance service delivery across our entire service area,” MARTA interim GM Jonathan Hunt wrote in a memo about the staff changes. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Two MARTA executives overseeing operations and capital projects are out amid a shake-up at the organization. In a Thursday memo to MARTA staff that was obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt announced the appointment of Rhonda Allen as deputy general manager alongside the departures of Chief Capital Officer Carrie Rocha and Chief Operating Officer George Wright.

The transit agency has faced mounting problems in both areas, with important projects missing deadlines and operational issues such as repeated train delays after major events. We asked readers how to fix MARTA. To start: More tracks, better experience. "These changes are intended to strengthen accountability, create space for innovation and enhance service delivery across our entire service area," Hunt wrote in the memo. Hunt made no mention of the executive changes during a news conference Thursday, where he talked about regaining public trust and his plans as the transit agency's temporary leader, a role he is expected to hold for at least six months. MARTA Chief Operating Officer George Wright and Chief Capital Officer Carrie Rocha MARTA are out as leadership changes continue at the transit agency. (Handout)

Hunt was appointed by MARTA's Board of Directors last month following the sudden resignation of Collie Greenwood, who was under fire from Atlanta business leaders for the agency's erratic performance. Greenwood, who is Canadian, took an early retirement because of work visa issues. The memo does not state a reason for Rocha and Wright's departures. MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher said the agency does not comment on personnel matters.

It’s also unclear when the staffing decisions were made. Rocha and Wright attended Thursday’s board meeting, which included an executive session where the board discussed personnel issues. A Monday meeting between Hunt and the external advisory board appointed to assist him also included a closed-door discussion on personnel. The advisory board is made up of business and civic leaders, as well as a member of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ Cabinet. Fulton County government also has an appointee to the group. Fisher said the leadership changes were not mentioned during Thursday’s news conference because “the individuals had just been notified and we wanted an opportunity to inform staff … before announcing them publicly.”

MARTA Interim GM Jonathan Hunt said Sept. 11 that personnel changes weren't announced during a board meeting so they could notify staff. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Wright has been with MARTA for almost nine years, serving as chief operating officer since December 2022. As COO, Wright oversaw the system’s daily operations — everything from bus, rail and streetcar to mobility services. Rocha has been with MARTA for nearly three years, serving as chief capital officer since June 2023 and overseeing all of MARTA’s capital projects. Before coming to MARTA, she worked on the transit agency’s More MARTA Atlanta expansion projects while at HNTB, an engineering consulting firm. Both daily operations and capital planning within the transit agency have been widely criticized in recent months. On the operations side, there have been complaints from riders about subpar bus and rail service, in addition to high-profile black marks like train delays following big events downtown.

On the capital planning side, project delays have been a thorn in the transit agency's relationship with the city of Atlanta, whose officials have bristled at the lack of progress on More MARTA projects. A renovation at Five Points station was delayed amid a dispute with the city; the Summerhill rapid bus line has also faced delays. Rocha has been named in two lawsuits accusing the agency of wrongdoing. Former Deputy General Manager Josh Rowan alleged he was fired after reporting the discovery of cost discrepancies on projects Rocha was involved in as a consultant for HNTB. MARTA settled with Rowan last year for $60,000, according to the transit agency's annual report to its legislative oversight committee. In a separate suit, filed this year, a former assistant general manager in the capital programs department alleged wrongful termination after she reported a concern that Rocha had steered work to a former employer, Jacobs Construction, instead of making internal hires that would have cost less. MARTA has sought to have the lawsuit dismissed. When asked what, if anything, the lawsuits had to do with Rocha's departure, Fisher said the Rowan suit "has been settled and we will not comment further." She also said the agency would not comment on the wrongful termination suit because it is ongoing litigation. Hunt wrote in the memo that MARTA will conduct a national search to hire a new chief capital officer. In the meantime, an assistant general manager in the department, Larry Prescott, will take over Rocha's duties as interim.

Wright's duties will be carried out by Paul Lopes, the chief of operational and urban planning. Lopes is relatively new to MARTA, coming to the agency earlier this year from a job in Toronto. Allen's promotion had been hinted at. She was Greenwood's pick to serve as acting chief when he stepped away from the job, and she served as acting CEO until Hunt was named interim. Timeline of MARTA station escalator failure MARTA board Chair Jennifer Ide said Sept. 11 the authority's new deputy general manager "has done a tremendous job here." (Miguel Martinez/AJC) She was one of three internal candidates the board considered for that appointment, and when Hunt's selection was announced instead, Board Chair Jennifer Ide said they needed Allen to continue overseeing her existing portfolio. "She has done a tremendous job here," Ide said in August, adding: "I am hoping there's an announcement shortly that she will also be in a new role in the authority, and I won't steal the thunder on that."