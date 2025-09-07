“We have not received any other updates on the occupant’s conditions,” police spokesperson Michael Cheek said in a statement Sunday.

Cheek said the Tacoma driver tried to run away after the crash but was detained by Doraville police officers who had responded to the area. He was identified by Dunwoody police as Jose Alejandro Cuahuizo-Varela.

Cuahuizo-Varela was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Sunday morning on charges of felony homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run.

He is also charged with DUI, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle and driving without a valid license, according to online records, which listed him as having an Atlanta address.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said. The complex is located near Tilly Mill Road and Winters Chapel Road.