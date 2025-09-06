🚨 WEATHER DELAY 🚨



Play has been suspended as lightning has been detected within eight miles of Sanford Stadium.



Play will resume 30 minutes after the last detected lightning strike. pic.twitter.com/H6ZjgyrR7X — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) September 6, 2025

Georgia Tech delayed kickoff due to severe weather. Fans who were in the stadium were asked to leave their seats and shelter in place in a covered area. Kickoff began at 4:05 p.m. instead of 3:30 p.m.

A wave of severe thunderstorms began impacting parts of metro Atlanta around 2 p.m. Most of North Georgia is under a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather through 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms are expected to develop along a cold front as it tracks southward. The Weather Service said wind gusts could reach between 40–60 mph, with hail up to an inch in diameter.

As you enjoy your Saturday festivities, keep an eye to the sky🧐⛈️

Frequent lightning will accompany all thunderstorms, but any stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts (40-50 mph) and small hail. #gawx pic.twitter.com/ZmuKK3Ryf0 — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) September 6, 2025