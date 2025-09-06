Georgia News
Georgia football game in weather delay

Georgia Tech also had to delay their game due to severe weather.
1 hour ago

Lightning has caused delays for Georgia Bulldogs fans.

The Georgia–Austin Peay game was suspended around 4:15 p.m. after lightning was detected within 8 miles of Sanford Stadium. The game will resume 30 minutes after the last detected lightning strike.

The delay comes after Georgia moved up its game time to 2:30 p.m. from 3:30 p.m. due to anticipated inclement weather.

Georgia Tech delayed kickoff due to severe weather. Fans who were in the stadium were asked to leave their seats and shelter in place in a covered area. Kickoff began at 4:05 p.m. instead of 3:30 p.m.

A wave of severe thunderstorms began impacting parts of metro Atlanta around 2 p.m. Most of North Georgia is under a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather through 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms are expected to develop along a cold front as it tracks southward. The Weather Service said wind gusts could reach between 40–60 mph, with hail up to an inch in diameter.

Behind the front, Georgia should experience drier conditions with cooler temperatures in the upper 70s in the north and mid-to-upper 80s across Middle Georgia. South Georgia, near the Florida border, could continue to see rain as the cold front pushes south.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Georgia Tech cheerleaders entertain before a football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

Credit: AP

The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is seen on March 26, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Credit: AP

