Politics

Memorial and funeral details for U.S. Rep. David Scott released

The longtime congressman will lie in state at the Georgia Capitol on Friday, followed by a funeral in southwest Atlanta on Saturday.
U.S. Rep. David Scott, right, died last week at age 80. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
U.S. Rep. David Scott, right, died last week at age 80. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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1 hour ago

Those wishing to pay their respects to U.S. Rep. David Scott, who died last week at age 80, will have two opportunities in the coming days, beginning with one of the highest honors the state of Georgia can bestow on a public servant.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the state Capitol on Friday. Afterward, Scott will lie in state in the rotunda until 5 p.m. The Capitol has just one public entrance, and it includes a security checkpoint. Scott’s congressional office urged people to arrive early to make sure they make it through the line in time.

You can park for free in the South Parking Deck across from the Capitol on Capitol Avenue Southwest. The nearest MARTA train station is the Georgia State Station.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Monday calling for Scott to be honored at the Capitol. Before beginning the first of his 12 terms in the U.S. House, Scott served in the state House and Senate from 1975 to 2003.

“The family of Congressman Scott thanks Governor Kemp for extending this honor, and for the incredible outpouring of grief, love, and support from the countless friends, constituents, and elected officials who knew or were helped by the Congressman over his lifetime,” Scott’s congressional office said in a statement Tuesday.

Scott’s funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Elizabeth Baptist Church at 4245 Cascade Road Southwest in Atlanta.

Scott’s office encouraged mourners to donate to the David Scott Foundation, which provides financial assistance to high school seniors in the 13th Congressional District who plan to attend a historically Black college or university. Donations can be sent to 162 Hurt Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307.

About the Author

Chris Joyner is the politics editor. He has been with the AJC since 2010 as a member of the investigations and politics team.

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