Football coach charged with ‘slamming’ boy, 12, during practice, warrants say

The player was injured Monday night at Old National Park off Pleasant Hill Road. He has since been released from the hospital.

A volunteer youth football coach is facing charges after he allegedly slammed a 12-year-old boy to the ground during practice at a South Fulton park this week, officials said.

Jonathan Richard Sagers was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday after he was arrested on unrelated charges while police investigated the chaos at football practice. South Fulton police announced Thursday he was facing charges of felony first-degree cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery in connection with the boy’s injuries.

“We do not move forward with arrests or charges until we’ve gathered sufficient evidence. We appreciate the community’s patience as our investigators worked feverishly to establish the facts in this case,” South Fulton public safety director Cedric Alexander said.

According to arrest warrants, Sagers told police he was showing the boy a technique “where he grabbed his shoulder pads and threw him on the ground.” Sagers added that the victim got up afterward and continued practice, the warrant states.

An officer who spoke to witnesses was told the boy lost consciousness because of the impact.