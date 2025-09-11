Metro Atlanta
Clayton County deputy injured in high-speed pursuit on I-75

The chase ended in a chain-reaction crash that left at least 4 injured.
A high-speed pursuit ended in a crash that left a Clayton County Sheriff's Office deputy hospitalized late Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Channel 2 Action News)

1 hour ago

A Clayton County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been hospitalized after authorities said a high-speed pursuit led to a crash on I-75 late Wednesday.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the deputy was chasing a white Infiniti going south on the interstate around 9:30 p.m. when the fleeing driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tractor-trailer on its left cab side.

At that point, the semitruck’s driver veered into the right emergency lane, where it struck the patrol vehicle as the deputy tried to pass it, GSP said. The impact pushed the deputy’s vehicle into the guardrail, causing it to overturn and come to a rest on its roof on top of the guardrail.

The deputy was pulled from his vehicle and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to GSP. His condition was not disclosed.

At the same time, the Infiniti’s right front tire broke loose from its axle when it hit the truck, causing the tire to hit a Kia Rio in the right rear quarter panel, officials said.

The Kia’s driver and passenger had minor injuries, as did the semitruck driver, officials said. The Infiniti’s driver, however, was uninjured.

Authorities did not say why the pursuit was initiated or where exactly the crash occurred.

No other details have been released.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

