Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was injured this week at football practice at a South Fulton park.

Few details about the child’s injuries, which occurred at Old National Park off Pleasant Hill Road around 7 p.m. Monday, have been released. A spokesperson for the South Fulton Police Department said Tuesday evening that the child was doing better.

“We are grateful to learn that the child has since been released from the hospital,” spokesperson Tori Cooper said.