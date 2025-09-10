Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Boy, 12, injured at football practice at South Fulton park

A person was taken into custody at the scene on ‘unrelated outstanding warrants,’ police say.
By
17 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was injured this week at football practice at a South Fulton park.

Few details about the child’s injuries, which occurred at Old National Park off Pleasant Hill Road around 7 p.m. Monday, have been released. A spokesperson for the South Fulton Police Department said Tuesday evening that the child was doing better.

“We are grateful to learn that the child has since been released from the hospital,” spokesperson Tori Cooper said.

The juvenile had been airlifted to a nearby trauma center for further evaluation. Channel 2 Action News identified the child as a 12-year-old boy.

Officials said his parents were at the park when the incident happened and were alerted immediately. Football practice also abruptly ended Monday.

Cooper said a person at the scene was taken into custody on “unrelated outstanding warrants.” The name of that person and the warrants were not provided.

“We are in the process of gathering all relevant facts, including speaking with witnesses, as this is an ongoing investigation,” Cooper added.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

