Atlantic disturbance is now a tropical depression, could impact South Georgia

The National Hurricane Center released a possible track for the system that could impact South Georgia. (National Hurricane Center)

System could approach coastal Georgia, South Carolina as a hurricane or strong tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center says.

A tropical depression is a low-pressure area with winds up to 39 mph. The next step is a tropical storm with wind gusts between 39 and 73 mph.

Saturday morning, the storm remained over parts of the Bahamas and Cuba. The National Hurricane Center said the system became a tropical depression shortly before 11 a.m. It’s forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain over the weekend to Florida’s east coast and areas southeast of the peninsula.

A system brewing in the Atlantic Ocean has the potential to continue intensifying and impact parts of South Georgia.

“I would just caution everybody to be ready. We’re activating all the state resources that we need, preplanning to where we would be opening the state operations center,” Kemp said. “We’ll continue to monitor it and see where the path is going to go … I’d tell people to be weather-ready.”

While in Savannah on Friday for the Georgia Tourism Conference, Gov. Brian Kemp told reporters before his official speech that authorities are watching the system.

Regardless, Georgia leaders are looking ahead.

While the Hurricane Center projects heavy rainfall early next week in parts of coastal Georgia, as well as the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states, it’s still early for experts to know the exact path the storm will take.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Imelda. From there, the NHC said it has the potential to be at or near hurricane intensity.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency for more information on preparations but had not heard back as of Saturday morning.

The system is expected to move north from Cuba and the Bahamas through the weekend and remain to the east of Florida, according to the NHC.

It’s then expected to slow as it nears coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We are expecting the system to become a hurricane by early next week and approach the coast of South Carolina as a hurricane or strong tropical storm," National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan, Ph.D., said Friday afternoon.

Residents in those areas should prepare for storm surge and strong winds, the Hurricane Center said.

On Friday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency.