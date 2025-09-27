Georgia News

Atlantic disturbance is now a tropical depression, could impact South Georgia

System could approach coastal Georgia, South Carolina as a hurricane or strong tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center says.
The National Hurricane Center released a possible track for the system that could impact South Georgia. (National Hurricane Center)
The National Hurricane Center released a possible track for the system that could impact South Georgia. (National Hurricane Center)
By
4 hours ago

A system brewing in the Atlantic Ocean has the potential to continue intensifying and impact parts of South Georgia.

Saturday morning, the storm remained over parts of the Bahamas and Cuba. The National Hurricane Center said the system became a tropical depression shortly before 11 a.m. It’s forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain over the weekend to Florida’s east coast and areas southeast of the peninsula.

A tropical depression is a low-pressure area with winds up to 39 mph. The next step is a tropical storm with wind gusts between 39 and 73 mph.

RELATED
Fall is here and some leaves are dropping early. But when will it cool off?

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Imelda. From there, the NHC said it has the potential to be at or near hurricane intensity.

While the Hurricane Center projects heavy rainfall early next week in parts of coastal Georgia, as well as the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states, it’s still early for experts to know the exact path the storm will take.

Regardless, Georgia leaders are looking ahead.

While in Savannah on Friday for the Georgia Tourism Conference, Gov. Brian Kemp told reporters before his official speech that authorities are watching the system.

“I would just caution everybody to be ready. We’re activating all the state resources that we need, preplanning to where we would be opening the state operations center,” Kemp said. “We’ll continue to monitor it and see where the path is going to go … I’d tell people to be weather-ready.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency for more information on preparations but had not heard back as of Saturday morning.

The system is expected to move north from Cuba and the Bahamas through the weekend and remain to the east of Florida, according to the NHC.

RELATED
A ‘flash drought’ is developing in Georgia. That’s bad news for farmers.

It’s then expected to slow as it nears coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We are expecting the system to become a hurricane by early next week and approach the coast of South Carolina as a hurricane or strong tropical storm,” National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan, Ph.D., said Friday afternoon.

Residents in those areas should prepare for storm surge and strong winds, the Hurricane Center said.

On Friday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency.

“While the storm’s arrival, speed, and intensity remain hard to predict, we do know that it will bring significant wind, heavy rainfall, and flooding across the ENTIRE state of South Carolina,” McMaster said.

RELATED
A year after Helene, storm’s devastating impact lingers

Last September, Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane and moved into South Georgia.

The storm claimed an estimated 250 lives, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and caused nearly $79 billion in damage, making it the U.S.’s seventh-costliest tropical storm.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

Observers try to make sense of Fani Willis subpoena

2h ago

Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan to play Sanford Stadium concert on UGA campus

2h ago

Defendant sentenced to life in Secoriea Turner’s shooting

Keep Reading

One last hoorah for 90-degree weather before rain returns to Atlanta

A year after Helene, storm’s devastating impact lingers

Paper mill exit eases Savannah water woes, but pricey upgrades still on tap

Featured

Housing market fed interest rates

Valuable exemption left off of some Gwinnett County tax bills

OPINION

Despite tragedy, home burglary is a crime that’s fading away

President forced out at Truett McConnell after sex abuse probe findings