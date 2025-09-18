BREAKING

Atlanta officer accused of beating her dog to death, placed on leave

She was arrested in Douglas County, faces aggravated cruelty to animals charge.
Zabria Bridges, an Atlanta police officer, was arrested Tuesday in Douglas County, authorities said. (Channel 2 Action News)
Zabria Bridges, an Atlanta police officer, was arrested Tuesday in Douglas County, authorities said. (Channel 2 Action News)
By
49 minutes ago

An Atlanta police officer has been arrested after she allegedly beat her dog to death in Douglas County last month, according to her warrant obtained Thursday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Zabria Bridges, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday by Douglasville police on a charge of felony aggravated cruelty to animals following the Aug. 17 incident at the Emblem Riverside apartments near Lithia Springs, online records show. Bridges, who has been with the department for about 10 months, was placed on administrative leave, according to a statement from Atlanta police Thursday.

“The Atlanta Police Department is aware of the recent arrest of Officer Zabria Bridges. As with any case involving a member of our department, this matter is being taken very seriously,” the statement read. “In accordance with department policy, Officer Bridges has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. The Atlanta Police Department holds its personnel to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty.”

RELATED
Atlanta officer arrested, accused of sexually assaulting masseuse

According to her warrant, Bridges is accused of causing “severe and prolonged physical pain” to her dog after she beat it sometime between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. inside an apartment at the Riverside Parkway complex. The attack left the canine with several broken bones and internal bleeding that “ultimately cause(d) the death of the dog,” the warrant stated.

Police were originally called to the apartment at about 10 a.m. for a wellness check, an incident report stated. A warrant was issued for her arrest Monday, records show.

Bridges joined Atlanta police in November 2024 after serving as an officer for about seven months with the Clayton County Police Department, according to Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council records. She voluntarily resigned from that department in September 2024.

RELATED
Atlanta board upholds firing of officer after Taser use contributed to deacon’s death

A Douglasville police spokesperson said they couldn’t release any more information as the case was still pending.

Jail records show that Bridges’ bond was set at $5,000. An official at the jail said she was no longer being held there Thursday.

— AJC data specialist Jennifer Peebles contributed to this article.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Catrina Evans

Georgia woman’s alleged killer found 20 years later. He’s in prison for murder.

28m ago

‘You are my hero’: Hundreds mourn fallen DeKalb firefighter at Truist Park

1h ago

Secoriea Turner’s mother testifies there were at least 2 shooters

Keep Reading

Investigation closed I-285 in DeKalb for hours after person hit, killed

Georgia prisons: A look back at the AJC’s investigation of corruption, dysfunction, criminal rings and violence

Georgia woman’s alleged killer found 20 years later. He’s in prison for murder.

28m ago

Featured

Secoriea Turner openings

Police abandoned area where 8-year-old was shot, detective testifies

Emory giving free tuition to students from families making under $200,000

Weekend Predictions: Another winning weekend for Falcons, Georgia Tech?