Atlanta officer accused of beating her dog to death, placed on leave

Zabria Bridges, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday by Douglasville police on a charge of felony aggravated cruelty to animals following the Aug. 17 incident at the Emblem Riverside apartments near Lithia Springs, online records show. Bridges, who has been with the department for about 10 months, was placed on administrative leave, according to a statement from Atlanta police Thursday.

An Atlanta police officer has been arrested after she allegedly beat her dog to death in Douglas County last month, according to her warrant obtained Thursday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“The Atlanta Police Department is aware of the recent arrest of Officer Zabria Bridges. As with any case involving a member of our department, this matter is being taken very seriously,” the statement read. “In accordance with department policy, Officer Bridges has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. The Atlanta Police Department holds its personnel to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty.”

According to her warrant, Bridges is accused of causing “severe and prolonged physical pain” to her dog after she beat it sometime between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. inside an apartment at the Riverside Parkway complex. The attack left the canine with several broken bones and internal bleeding that “ultimately cause(d) the death of the dog,” the warrant stated.

Police were originally called to the apartment at about 10 a.m. for a wellness check, an incident report stated. A warrant was issued for her arrest Monday, records show.