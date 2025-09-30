Atlanta advances redevelopment at public housing site in Chosewood Park

Tiffany Cobb, deputy regional administrator at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban, said at the groundbreaking Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, that the project is about "… giving residents real choices about their future through (Federal Housing Administration)-insured mortgages, down payment assistance and partnerships with local lenders.” (Natrice Miller/AJC)

The housing is on land where the Englewood Manor public housing project once stood. Residents from the 324 units at the project, built in 1971, were moved out in 2007 “due to severe physical and social distress,” and the property was razed in 2009.

The project is in the city’s southeast and close to the Beltline Southside Trail.

Atlanta Housing said Englewood will include multiple phases and nearly 22,000 square feet of retail space, along with 160 units for seniors. Developers expect to complete those units in July.

In addition to the multifamily units, the development will include 102 owner-occupied homes, with 82 at market rate and 20 affordable homes.

Atlanta Housing said it had invested $7.75 million in infrastructure for the multifamily units and was overseeing a total of $29 million in infrastructure investments on the land.

Tiffany Cobb, deputy regional administrator for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Southeast, said the federal government’s investment in the project signaled a commitment to boost the city’s affordable housing supply.

“Englewood will bring homeownership opportunities alongside rental housing, giving residents real choices about their future through (Federal Housing Administration)-insured mortgages, down payment assistance and partnerships with local lenders,” Cobb said.

Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of the city’s economic development arm, Invest Atlanta, added that Englewood was one of nearly 80 development projects within a half-mile radius of the site.

Klementich said the city had invested $150 million over five years and created more than 1,400 affordable housing units, resulting in an economic impact of $252 million in the community.

Invest Atlanta has used “several tools” to support the development, Klementich said, including a tax-exempt loan, a housing opportunity bond and Tax Allocation District, or TAD, funding.

She cited the findings of a 2023 study, “Housing at its Core.” It found the Atlanta metro core of Cobb, Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties grew by 9% since 2018. But that growth was outpaced by cost-burdened households, or those spending more than 30% of their income on housing, which increased 15%.

“Hence why this project is so important to support more affordable housing,” Klementich said.

