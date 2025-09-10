Atlanta police fatally shot a man who they say had been “brandishing a firearm” in the lobby of Midtown’s Four Seasons hotel early Wednesday.
Officers got a “person armed” call at the 14th Street hotel shortly before 1 a.m. But when police arrived, authorities said the man was in front of the hotel, still with the gun, and walked around the building toward the parking garage.
He was then “confronted by the police, where they gave him several verbal commands for him to drop his weapon,” Deputy Chief Prenzinna Spann told reporters at the scene. “He refused, (and) this led to the officers discharging their firearms.”
The man was struck, and Spann said officers immediately began rendering life-saving aid as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.
“Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries,” she said.
The man’s name has not been released. Spann said investigators were looking into what brought the man to the hotel. It is not clear if he was a guest or had another reason to be there.
The GBI has been asked to investigate the incident, but the agency has not released information.
No other injuries were reported.
Just before sunrise, yellow police tape remained outside an entrance to the luxury hotel, which has nearly 250 guest rooms and suites. A Four Seasons spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.
