Atlanta police fatally shot a man who they say had been “brandishing a firearm” in the lobby of Midtown’s Four Seasons hotel early Wednesday.

Officers got a “person armed” call at the 14th Street hotel shortly before 1 a.m. But when police arrived, authorities said the man was in front of the hotel, still with the gun, and walked around the building toward the parking garage.

He was then “confronted by the police, where they gave him several verbal commands for him to drop his weapon,” Deputy Chief Prenzinna Spann told reporters at the scene. “He refused, (and) this led to the officers discharging their firearms.”