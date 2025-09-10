Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Armed man shot, killed by Atlanta police outside Midtown hotel, officials say

The man was ‘brandishing a firearm’ in the Four Seasons lobby, police said.
Tape remains outside an entrance to the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown after Atlanta police said they fatally shot a man who had been “brandishing a firearm” in the lobby early Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

Tape remains outside an entrance to the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown after Atlanta police said they fatally shot a man who had been “brandishing a firearm” in the lobby early Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
Updated 6 minutes ago

Atlanta police fatally shot a man who they say had been “brandishing a firearm” in the lobby of Midtown’s Four Seasons hotel early Wednesday.

Officers got a “person armed” call at the 14th Street hotel shortly before 1 a.m. But when police arrived, authorities said the man was in front of the hotel, still with the gun, and walked around the building toward the parking garage.

Explore16-year-old dies after shooting near Clayton neighborhood clubhouse

He was then “confronted by the police, where they gave him several verbal commands for him to drop his weapon,” Deputy Chief Prenzinna Spann told reporters at the scene. “He refused, (and) this led to the officers discharging their firearms.”

The man was struck, and Spann said officers immediately began rendering life-saving aid as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

“Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries,” she said.

Atlanta police Deputy Chief Prenzinna Spann speaks to reporters outside Midtown's Four Seasons hotel following a fatal officer-involved shooting shortly after midnight Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

icon to expand image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

The man’s name has not been released. Spann said investigators were looking into what brought the man to the hotel. It is not clear if he was a guest or had another reason to be there.

The GBI has been asked to investigate the incident, but the agency has not released information.

No other injuries were reported.

Just before sunrise, yellow police tape remained outside an entrance to the luxury hotel, which has nearly 250 guest rooms and suites. A Four Seasons spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

ExploreAtlanta police are better at using body cameras — but not always

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith speaks to reporters at the scene of a fatal shooting in the city's southwest quadrant on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Teen fatally shot at troubled SW Atlanta apartment complex

14m ago

16-year-old dies after shooting near Clayton neighborhood clubhouse

Clayton County police are investigating a shooting that killed 16-year-old Zion Barrett near a Hampton-area neighborhood clubhouse.

Atlanta police are better at using body cameras — but not always

An audit of Atlanta Police Department body camera recordings found officers are better at turning on cameras during civilian encounters — but issues remain.

The Latest

Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith speaks to reporters at the scene of a fatal shooting in the city's southwest quadrant on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Teen fatally shot at troubled SW Atlanta apartment complex

14m ago

Boy, 12, injured at football practice at South Fulton park

25m ago

Fulton blamed cyberattack on Nigerian IT staff, lawsuit says

2h ago

Featured

Protesters stage a rally near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. The people were protesting against the detention of South Korean workers after an immigration raid in Georgia, and many of the signs read "A tariff bomb and workers confinement." (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Credit: AP

For Koreans in Georgia, Hyundai ICE raid marks a ‘betrayal’

Korean community advocate: `The trust that once linked Georgia and Korea … has been broken.’

1h ago

Georgia lawyers turn to Hollywood actor to sharpen trial skills

Georgia lawyers are turning to a former Hollywood character actor to improve their trial skills in a quirky, new workshop.

2h ago

Leaders of Atlanta airport, Delta look to ‘hard decisions’ for future growth

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport General Manager Ricky Smith spoke at an Atlanta Press Club event on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.