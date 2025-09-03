Metro Atlanta 3 arrested in 16-year-old’s death near Clayton neighborhood clubhouse Police interviewed one of the suspects soon after the shooting and wrote in a report that he ‘did not raise any suspicion.’

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the recent shooting death of another teen near a clubhouse in a Clayton County neighborhood, officials announced Tuesday. Ikenna Ugochukwu, Jaquaris Mann and Antarius Sutton were arrested Friday, and are all facing murder charges. They remained in the Clayton County Jail late Tuesday without bond, online records showed. They are 18 years old.

The teens are accused in the death of 16-year-old Zion Barrett, who was found shot Sept. 6 near the intersection of Paladin Drive and Trafalgar Way near Hampton, police said. RELATED 16-year-old dies after shooting near Clayton neighborhood clubhouse During the initial hours of the investigation, police interviewed Ugochukwu and one of his family members but noted in an incident report “the individuals did not raise any suspicion” and were not believed to be involved. “The Clayton County Police Department extends its condolences to the family of the victim and remains committed to pursuing justice on their behalf,” the department said in a news release. According to officials, police responded to the scene after a witness called 911 once the gunfire had stopped.

An officer met with that teenage witness, who said he was with Barrett and another friend at the nearby intersection of Starling Trail and Paladin Drive when they saw about five lasers shining from the side of a residence, followed by gunfire.