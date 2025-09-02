2 council candidates disqualified over residency requirements

Keith Andre Lewis, Jr. and Sherry B. Williams, who were disqualified from the race for the District 11 council seat, can appeal to the Fulton County Superior Court. (Jason Getz/AJC)

A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know about Atlanta City Hall.

Atlanta City Council candidates must reside in the city and live within the council district in which they’re running for at least one year prior to qualification.

Two candidates vying for the open southwest Atlanta City Council district race were disqualified Tuesday after residency challenges.

Political hopefuls flocked to City Hall last month to submit documents with the clerk’s office that confirm they fit those requirements.

But not long after, both Keith Andre Lewis, Jr. and Sherry B. Williams were accused of living outside of District 11 by resident Donna Cook, who questioned the addresses listed on their voting records.

The clerk’s office held administrative hearings last week for each of the candidates, who both argued the out-of-district addresses were linked to family homes in which they haven’t lived for years.

Williams even brought with her friends, church acquaintances and her house cleaner to bolster her testimony, along with letters from her landlord and local NPU leader supporting her residency.