1 killed, 1 in custody after shooting at Roswell apartments, police say

A man was killed Thursday morning in a shooting at a Roswell apartment complex, according to police. (Roswell Police Department)

The shooting happened at the Rosemont Apartment Homes at 1900 Rosemont Parkway.

A suspect was in custody Thursday morning after a man was shot to death in Roswell, according to police.

“We are saddened to report that one man has been killed in what appears to be an isolated domestic incident,” Roswell police said in a social media post.

Neither the victim nor suspect was immediately identified. It was not known if both lived in the complex.

Investigators said there is no threat to the public.

Thursday’s homicide was the second in the city this year, according to police spokesperson officer Timothy Lupo. But the first shooting death of the year killed an officer.