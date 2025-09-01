Metro Atlanta

1 killed, 1 in custody after shooting at Roswell apartments, police say

Investigators believe shooting was a domestic incident.
A man was killed Thursday morning in a shooting at a Roswell apartment complex, according to police. (Roswell Police Department)
A suspect was in custody Thursday morning after a man was shot to death in Roswell, according to police.

The shooting happened at the Rosemont Apartment Homes at 1900 Rosemont Parkway.

“We are saddened to report that one man has been killed in what appears to be an isolated domestic incident,” Roswell police said in a social media post.

Neither the victim nor suspect was immediately identified. It was not known if both lived in the complex.

Investigators said there is no threat to the public.

Thursday’s homicide was the second in the city this year, according to police spokesperson officer Timothy Lupo. But the first shooting death of the year killed an officer.

In February, Jeremy Labonte was shot multiple times while responding to a suspicious person call at a shopping complex. He was 24.

Edward Espinoza, then 23, was charged with murder, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. He remained Thursday in the Fulton County Jail.

