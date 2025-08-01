Where can I find it: Calabrian chilies and Shula’s Special No. 347 Steak Sauce

I found two local sources for you. First, Sprouts Farmers Market, 1845 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta, 404-751-0605, stocks Delallo chopped Calabrian chili peppers, which are steeped in sunflower and extra-virgin olive oils and flavored with dried basil and salt. A 6.7-ounce jar costs $6.49.

Another available brand is Delizie di Calabria. These crushed Calabrian chili peppers are combined with sunflower oil, salt and white wine vinegar. You can pick up 9.87-ounce jars for $9.99 at Cost Plus World Market, 3495 Buckhead Loop, Atlanta, 470-447-5788.

Q: I have been looking for Shula’s Special No. 347 Steak Sauce, but I have been unable to find it recently. Should I stop looking? I like the taste of it much better than others I have tried. I use it as a marinade and as a sauce after the steak is cooked. Thank you. — Howard Boyd, Sandy Springs

A: NFL coach Don Shula launched his namesake steakhouse restaurant and steak sauce in 1989. Today, the restaurant group boasts nearly 30 franchised eateries, many located in Florida. They include 347 Grille, Prime, Shula Burger and Shula’s Bar & Grill. (That 347 signifies Shula’s all-time career wins.)

The good news is that the sauce is finally making its way back onto grocery shelves after a noticeable absence. According to Publix’s merchandising office, the problem stemmed from a shortage from the bottle supplier. However, that issue has been resolved, and you can pick up a 10-ounce bottle of Shula’s Special No. 347 Steak Sauce for $2.99 at Publix, 6615 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, 404-843-4340.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.