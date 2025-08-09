A Warner Robins police officer was injured and an armed suspect was killed in a Friday morning standoff outside a mall in Middle Georgia, the GBI said.
The suspect was identified by the GBI as Michael Dwayne Bell, 37, of Fitzgerald.
It was shortly before 4 a.m. when Centerville police said they encountered Bell in a tractor-trailer outside the Houston County Galleria mall. Law enforcement had been trying to locate Bell regarding a domestic violence incident that had previously occurred in Byron, according to the GBI.
At that point, additional agencies responded to the scene, including Byron and Warner Robins police.
Officers attempted to contact Bell inside the tractor-trailer by stating he was under arrest and knocking on the side of the truck, authorities said.
Bell refused to exit the vehicle, and when officers tried to enter the truck, the GBI said he fired a weapon.
A Warner Robins police officer was then shot and injured.
“Officers subsequently fired into the vehicle and a standoff occurred,” the GBI said.
Around 6:20 a.m., the state agency said officers entered the truck after they no longer received a response from Bell. The GBI said officials found him dead.
The injured officer, who was not publicly identified, was taken to Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and is expected to survive.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: GBI
Man burns shed, injured in shootout with Warner Robins police, GBI says
The 46-year-old was hospitalized but is expected to survive after the GBI said he was involved in an early-morning domestic violence situation in Houston County.
DeKalb officer becomes 4th from Georgia killed in line of duty this year
Georgia is now third in the nation for officer deaths behind California with 10 and Texas with five, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
Shooting at Fort Stewart is latest violent incident at SE Georgia base
Sergeant was fatally shot in 2022; specialist was stabbed to death in 2020.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Six soldiers honored for heroism amid shooting at Georgia’s Fort Stewart
Six soldiers were honored with a Meritorious Service Medal Thursday for their heroic actions responding to the shooting at Georgia's Fort Stewart.
Georgia seeks to dismiss Confederate group’s Stone Mountain lawsuits
A Confederate group has filed a series of lawsuits challenging changes at Stone Mountain. The Georgia attorney general's office has moved to dismiss all of them.
Man accused of shooting 2 MARTA police officers arrested in Alabama
Two MARTA police officers were shot while confronting a man who was urinating near a platform at a downtown Atlanta station late Thursday, officials said.