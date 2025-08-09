A Warner Robins police officer was injured and an armed suspect was killed in a Friday morning standoff outside a mall in Middle Georgia, the GBI said.

The suspect was identified by the GBI as Michael Dwayne Bell, 37, of Fitzgerald.

It was shortly before 4 a.m. when Centerville police said they encountered Bell in a tractor-trailer outside the Houston County Galleria mall. Law enforcement had been trying to locate Bell regarding a domestic violence incident that had previously occurred in Byron, according to the GBI.