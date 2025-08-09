Metro Atlanta
Warner Robins officer injured, armed suspect dead in standoff, GBI says

The shooting happened outside the Houston County Galleria mall.
The suspect was being sought in a domestic violence incident out of Byron, officials said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

By
32 minutes ago

A Warner Robins police officer was injured and an armed suspect was killed in a Friday morning standoff outside a mall in Middle Georgia, the GBI said.

The suspect was identified by the GBI as Michael Dwayne Bell, 37, of Fitzgerald.

It was shortly before 4 a.m. when Centerville police said they encountered Bell in a tractor-trailer outside the Houston County Galleria mall. Law enforcement had been trying to locate Bell regarding a domestic violence incident that had previously occurred in Byron, according to the GBI.

At that point, additional agencies responded to the scene, including Byron and Warner Robins police.

Officers attempted to contact Bell inside the tractor-trailer by stating he was under arrest and knocking on the side of the truck, authorities said.

Bell refused to exit the vehicle, and when officers tried to enter the truck, the GBI said he fired a weapon.

A Warner Robins police officer was then shot and injured.

“Officers subsequently fired into the vehicle and a standoff occurred,” the GBI said.

Around 6:20 a.m., the state agency said officers entered the truck after they no longer received a response from Bell. The GBI said officials found him dead.

The injured officer, who was not publicly identified, was taken to Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The GBI is investigating after a 46-year-old man was shot during a standoff with police in Warner Robins early Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (Courtesy of the GBI)

Credit: GBI

Bullet holes are visible at the Emory Point CVS on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, after a deadly shooting Friday. A man opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, killing a police officer who tried to stop him, authorities said. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

1h ago
1h ago

2h ago

Six soldiers were honored, each receiving Meritorious Service Medals, Thursday for heroic actions responding to the shooting at Fort Stewart. “One of the things I can say unequivocally is that the fast action of these soldiers — under stress and under trauma and under fire — absolutely saved lives from being lost,” U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll told reporters as the six soldiers stood near him Thursday. “They are everything that is good about this nation.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

