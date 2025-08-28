A teenager was arrested Thursday, roughly two weeks after authorities said he shot a man in the abdomen at a northwest Atlanta MARTA station.
Gabriel Webb-Williams, 17, was armed with a handgun at about 7:45 a.m. when MARTA officers took him into custody at the West Lake station for the Aug. 13 shooting at the Hamilton E. Holmes station, according to spokesperson Stephany Fisher.
Both MARTA and Atlanta police had been searching for Webb-Williams, who authorities said was considered “armed and dangerous.”
“Thanks to the efforts of everyone involved in the apprehension of this dangerous criminal,” Fisher said in a statement.
Webb-Williams is accused of shooting the victim in the bus loop at the station at about 1:45 p.m. Police said the gunfire erupted during a fight in the taxi pickup area.
The victim, whose name was not publicly released, was found quickly by a MARTA police officer patrolling the station and taken to the hospital, police said. The shooting briefly impacted service at the station.
Following his arrest, Webb-Williams was booked into the Fulton County Jail and is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, criminal use of an article with an alternate I.D. mark, and possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18 years old, records show.
He was taken into custody about three weeks after two MARTA police officers were shot by a man they had confronted for urinating near a platform at the Five Points station.
That suspect, Christopher Daniels, is facing aggravated assault and other charges after being arrested in Alabama. The injured officers, Rayven Thomas and Carlos Williams, were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
In May, two other people survived after being shot during an attempted robbery on a MARTA Gold Line train near the East Point station, police said.
Chief M. Scott Kreher stressed that MARTA is safe following those violent incidents.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Man accused in June killing arrested at State Farm Arena, police say
Suspect has lengthy arrest history in Atlanta, online records show.
Teen indicted in deadly Albany State homecoming weekend shooting
Officials think the 18-year-old suspect was part of a gang.
Burglary suspect faces charges after police shooting near Perimeter Mall
One person was taken into custody near Dunwoody’s Perimeter Mall after an early morning chase and confrontation, according to officials. Two suspects remain at large.
Featured
Credit: Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Getty, Open Street Map
ICE arrests in Georgia region among the nation’s highest
Just four other ICE field offices nationwide have posted larger arrest numbers than Atlanta.
Rainbow crosswalks are being removed, but Atlanta’s are here to stay
Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalks in Midtown are unlikely to lose their hue, even as crosswalks elsewhere are being stripped of their colors as part of a federal campaign.
Weekend Predictions: Georgia handles Marshall, Georgia Tech wins at Colorado
Weekend Predictions returns with college football spreads, storylines and surprises.