“Thanks to the efforts of everyone involved in the apprehension of this dangerous criminal,” Fisher said in a statement.

Explore Police searching for gunman after shooting at NW Atlanta MARTA station

Webb-Williams is accused of shooting the victim in the bus loop at the station at about 1:45 p.m. Police said the gunfire erupted during a fight in the taxi pickup area.

The victim, whose name was not publicly released, was found quickly by a MARTA police officer patrolling the station and taken to the hospital, police said. The shooting briefly impacted service at the station.

Following his arrest, Webb-Williams was booked into the Fulton County Jail and is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, criminal use of an article with an alternate I.D. mark, and possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18 years old, records show.

He was taken into custody about three weeks after two MARTA police officers were shot by a man they had confronted for urinating near a platform at the Five Points station.

Explore Man accused of shooting 2 MARTA police officers arrested in Alabama

That suspect, Christopher Daniels, is facing aggravated assault and other charges after being arrested in Alabama. The injured officers, Rayven Thomas and Carlos Williams, were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

In May, two other people survived after being shot during an attempted robbery on a MARTA Gold Line train near the East Point station, police said.

Chief M. Scott Kreher stressed that MARTA is safe following those violent incidents.