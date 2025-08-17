Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of shooting a person to death at a Brookhaven apartment complex early Sunday.
Brookhaven police were called just before 3 a.m. to the Carmel Creek apartment complex on Buford Highway. The complex is a stone’s throw from Clairmont Road and I-85.
At the scene, officers found the victim on the floor inside an apartment with several gunshot wounds, police said. First responders tried to help, but the victim died from their injuries. Their identity was not released.
The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jose Carlos Meza Ignacio, left the scene after the shooting, police said. The public is urged not to approach him.
According to investigators, Ignacio was drinking with the victim inside their apartment when they started to argue about Ignacio’s gun. The suspect then allegedly shot the victim.
Warrants were obtained for charges of murder, first and third-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault, gun possession and criminal damage to property.
At least one child was inside the home at the time of the gunfire, Brookhaven police spokesperson Lt. Carlos Nino told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Nino calling the shooting “very unfortunate.”
Ignacio has a scar on his left eye and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, brown shorts, and a black hat, police said. His tattoos include a horse on his left forearm, Saint Jude on his back and lettering on his neck.
Police said the investigation was “active and ongoing.” To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
