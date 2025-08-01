The reward has increased to up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in a brutal stabbing four years ago at Piedmont Park, Atlanta police said Friday.

On July 28, 2021, the body of Katie Janness was found about 100 yards inside the park entrance at Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street, according to investigators. Her dog, Bowie, was found nearby and had also been killed.

Janness had been stabbed more than 50 times and the letters “FAT” had been carved into her chest and torso, police said after her death. She was 40.