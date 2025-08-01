The reward has increased to up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in a brutal stabbing four years ago at Piedmont Park, Atlanta police said Friday.
On July 28, 2021, the body of Katie Janness was found about 100 yards inside the park entrance at Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street, according to investigators. Her dog, Bowie, was found nearby and had also been killed.
Janness had been stabbed more than 50 times and the letters “FAT” had been carved into her chest and torso, police said after her death. She was 40.
The case shocked the Midtown community, and the woman’s death was the first in the park since 2009. Although the FBI was brought in to assist with the investigation, the case remains unsolved, according to police.
“She hasn’t had justice,” Kristy Stupka, a friend of Janness, recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There’s frustration, there’s anger, all that kind of stuff you work through for a semblance of peace, but I would like for everybody to have more peace with this.”
The reward for information on the case was previously at $10,000.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Contributed
4 years after Piedmont Park killing, Katie Janness’ case remains unsolved
Katie Janness and her dog Bowie were found fatally stabbed multiple times just inside the park off the 10th Street entrance in 2021. The case is still open.
4 injured in shooting at troubled NW Atlanta apartment complex
Police are investigating after four people were shot at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday. The incident comes on the heels of a string of violence in the city.
Officials ID man killed in Sweet Auburn shooting that left 10 others injured
The incident was among a dozen shootings across the city since Friday evening with 29 victims at latest count.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Emory braces for a big tax increase on endowment after Trump bill
The Atlanta university uses its endowment to finance research, fund scholarships for low-income students and provide health care at community hospitals across Georgia.
Georgia Power’s massive data center expansion includes a lot of gas
Georgia Power is planning to build new gas-burning units and add more battery storage as part of a historic expansion of its generation fleet, mostly to serve data centers.
Facing $9M tax bill, Uber turns to Georgia Supreme Court
Still on the hook for $9 million in unpaid sales tax from its first years in Georgia, Uber is asking the state’s highest court for help, supported by economic powerhouses.