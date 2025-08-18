Georgia News
Georgia News

Postage stamp honoring Jimmy Carter unveiled

The Forever stamp will be available Oct. 1 in Atlanta, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
Former President Jimmy Carter, here in 2014 at the Plains train depot that served as his presidential campaign headquarters in 1976, will be honored with a Forever stamp bearing his likeness. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2014)

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Former President Jimmy Carter, here in 2014 at the Plains train depot that served as his presidential campaign headquarters in 1976, will be honored with a Forever stamp bearing his likeness. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2014)
By
1 hour ago

There will soon be a new spot to honor former President Jimmy Carter: the corner of an envelope.

The U.S. Postal Service will start selling a Forever stamp commemorating Carter on Oct. 1, which would have been his 101st birthday. The stamp will be released in Atlanta, where he served as governor and is the home of the Carter Presidential Center.

ExploreThe AJC's coverage of the life and legacy of Jimmy Carter

Carter, who died at age 100 on Dec. 29 in his hometown of Plains, is the only Georgian to win a term in the White House.

The rectangular stamp, designed in distinguished tones of deep browns and depicting Carter with a slight smile, was unveiled at his namesake Jimmy Carter National Historical Park on Saturday.

The art is based on Herbert E. Abrams’ 1982 oil-on-linen painting, created in preparation for Carter’s official White House portrait, according to officials.

The U.S. Postal Service will release a stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter on Oct. 1 in Atlanta. (Courtesy of USPS)

Credit: U.S. Postal Service

icon to expand image

Credit: U.S. Postal Service

“The stamp program celebrates the best in American culture, places and people, and it is difficult to consider a more fitting honoree than former President Jimmy Carter,” Peter Pastre, the Postal Service’s government relations and public policy vice president, said in a statement. “In his support and leadership of his beloved community, state and nation, he lent his quiet, thoughtful and deliberate energy around causes he believed in, and most certainly in his conduct and accomplishments as a former president, Jimmy Carter truly personified the best in America.”

Because it will be released as a Forever stamp, the Carter stamp will always be equal in value to the cost to mail a standard 1-ounce first-class envelope, currently 78 cents.

ExploreA postcard from Plains and questions from the listener mailbag

Kim Carter Fuller, the late president’s niece and the executive director of the Friends of Jimmy Carter, called it an honor for the family to be involved in the design’s recent unveiling.

“Together we’ve had the distinct privilege of a front-row seat to his life and legacy, and today’s reveal gives the world an opportunity to share his legacy with others on a daily basis,” she said in a statement.

Last month, the tiny Plains post office building, located near the train depot that served as Carter’s humble campaign headquarters, was dedicated to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Gov. Brian Kemp greets Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, right, before speaking to members of the Georgia Senate in the Senate Chambers on Sine Die, day 40, of the legislative session in Atlanta, Friday, June 26, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

OPINION

Weighing the gubernatorial candidates. The scale is getting heavy

The 2026 race to fill Governor Shotgun’s term-limited cowboy boots came into focus this week as President Donald Trump endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

5 things to know about the upcoming Atlanta elections

The mayor and all Atlanta City Council members are up for election this November. Here are some issues to be aware of.

Trump endorses Burt Jones in Georgia governor’s race

The presidential endorsement gives Jones a leg up on his Republican competition in the 2024 race for Georgia governor.

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Falcons sign QB Ben DiNucci to replace injured Emory Jones for final preseason game at Dallas

45m ago

Why retirees are falling for the Athens area — and making it their home

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

Featured

(Top left) Dr. Leyte Winfield with Spelman College, (middle left) hair relaxer cream, (bottom left) attorney Aigner Kolom, (middle) JoAnna Zackery, (top right) Kizzey Wilson, (middle right) hair relaxer kits, (bottom right) hair relaxer cream. (Arvin Temkar, Jason Getz, Abbey Cutter, Natrice Miller/AJC)

Credit: Philip Robibero

Her hair was perfectly straight. Her body paid the price.

Georgia women are among the hundreds of plaintiffs who allege cancer or fibroids from hair relaxers. Beauty brands deny their products are toxic.

AJC HER+STORY

Why women-owned small businesses are booming in Atlanta

Atlanta and the state as a whole both ranked No. 2 for density of women-owned small businesses. In fact, all of the top five cities are in the Southeast, LegalZoom found.

5 things we learned from Falcons’ loss to Titans

Nathan Carter, Natrone Brooks anbd Easton Stick may have sealed roster spots; passing ganme coordinator Y.J. Yates calls offensive plays; and penalties plague offensive line.