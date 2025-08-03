A pedestrian was killed early Sunday after a car hit him on a frequently traveled road in Brookhaven and drove off, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Peachtree Road near Dresden Drive, according to Brookhaven police spokesperson Carlos Nino. The area is near Brookhaven Park.

Nino said the pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the roadway, which was closed for several hours by law enforcement. It reopened by 11 a.m.