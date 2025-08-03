Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in Brookhaven

Police search for driver in early-morning incident.
By
1 hour ago

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday after a car hit him on a frequently traveled road in Brookhaven and drove off, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Peachtree Road near Dresden Drive, according to Brookhaven police spokesperson Carlos Nino. The area is near Brookhaven Park.

ExploreWoman charged in hit-and-run death had just left Atlanta strip club, police say

Nino said the pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the roadway, which was closed for several hours by law enforcement. It reopened by 11 a.m.

“Our Traffic Safety Unit is still working on the circumstances behind the incident,” Nino said. “The vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene of the accident.”

The victim’s identity was not released. Police continue to search for the driver, who remains at large.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

