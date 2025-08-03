A pedestrian was killed early Sunday after a car hit him on a frequently traveled road in Brookhaven and drove off, authorities said.
The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Peachtree Road near Dresden Drive, according to Brookhaven police spokesperson Carlos Nino. The area is near Brookhaven Park.
Nino said the pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the roadway, which was closed for several hours by law enforcement. It reopened by 11 a.m.
“Our Traffic Safety Unit is still working on the circumstances behind the incident,” Nino said. “The vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene of the accident.”
The victim’s identity was not released. Police continue to search for the driver, who remains at large.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation
Child, 2 others hospitalized after multivehicle wreck on I-20 in Douglas County
All I-20 east lanes were closed Monday afternoon by a crash in Douglas County.
A man’s body was found in a burning car. He was killed miles away, warrant says.
DeKalb County deputies arrested a suspect in the December killing of a man whose body was discovered in northwest Atlanta.
Reward increases to $25K in Katie Janness stabbing death at Piedmont Park
Reward increased to $25,000 in Piedmont Park stabbing death of Katie Janness
Featured
Credit: AJC file photo
Election board member slams Georgia voting chief as husband runs for his job
Kelvin King is running for Georgia elections chief while his wife, Janelle King, used her platform as a member of the State Election Board to criticize the secretary of state.
Day care drop-off lands father of 3 in ICE detention
Eduardo Guzman Garcia started the immigration process six years ago. A traffic stop while driving his daughter to day care led him to ICE custody.
Protesters criticize immigration crackdowns at ‘Rage Against the Regime’ rally
Protests took place in Atlanta, Augusta, Decatur and Fayetteville. And at least 300 demonstrations took place across the country, according to reports.