Their hopes of finding Wallace’s killer have been reinvigorated as Atlanta police officers canvassed the apartments after holding a news conference to discuss the unsolved homicide.

“This is very hard. It’s very hard for me, his father, his brother, his children,” Wallace’s mother, Veronica, said while standing about 100 feet from where her son was killed. “People around here know something. ... But they won’t speak up.”

Wallace got out of a vehicle and was fatally shot by a passenger outside the complex in the 2100 block of Verbena Street on July 12, 2018, according to Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith, who identified the shooter as a man with dreadlocks.

But the gunfire was not captured on video. Wallace was found lying between two cars in a parking lot, police said.

“We are here today because we have exhausted our leads so far, but we do believe that there are people still in this neighborhood that have answers,” Smith said.

Victor Wallace said his son was “robbed” and “murdered” by people who he thought were his friends. He said Deonta had dreams of becoming a clothing designer.

Officers were seen knocking on doors and passing out flyers about the shooting Wednesday in hopes of spreading awareness or getting a lead. One problem is that many people in the complex have moved over the past decade.

Police said anyone with more information is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards of up to $5,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

“What I’m asking is, someone make that phone call,” Victor Wallace said. “We’re this close. We just need to put a lid on it.”