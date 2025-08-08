A northwest Georgia man was arrested Friday, accused of making a threat on social media to kill President Donald Trump, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Jauan Rashun Porter, 29, of Rome, was charged with making threats against the president, according to U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg of the Northern District of Georgia.
“The allegations against Porter are serious and required a swift, decisive and collaborative response,” Hertzberg said in a statement. “We do not tolerate threats against public officials or law enforcement officers, and Porter will now face the consequences of his actions.”
The alleged threat was the latest in a string of similar crimes involving Georgians and local politicians and government leaders.
In July, a Roswell man was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for threatening to injure former FBI Director Christopher Wray. In a separate case last month, a Maryland man was arrested on charges that he made threatening calls to the Georgia offices of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, federal attorneys said.
In June, a 25-year-old Duluth man was indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of leaving voicemails threatening sexual violence against U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Deb Fischer (R-Nebraska).
“The United States Secret Service takes threats against a protectee very seriously,” Robert Donovan, deputy special agent with the Atlanta office, said in a statement. “We will investigate every threat, and if warranted, prosecute those who make threats to the fullest extent of the law.”
In the most recent threat case, investigators said Porter joined a TikTok livestream July 26. During it, Porter allegedly said, “So there’s only one way to make America great and that is putting a bullet in between Trump’s eyes.”
He also made additional statements, according to investigators.
“I’m gonna kill Donald Trump,” Porter is accused of commenting. “I’m gonna put a 7.62 bullet inside his forehead.”
Another statement allegedly included: “I’m gonna watch him bleed out and I’m gonna watch him die. … I’m gonna do that.”
Porter also allegedly threatened to kill federal agents who came to his door following the threats, investigators said.
Secret Service agents, Floyd County police officers and state of Georgia probation officers conducted searches of Porter’s apartment and found two pipes, pistol ammunition and Tannerite, which is an explosive, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Porter has prior convictions for terroristic threats, influencing a witness, mutiny in a penal institution, drug possession, battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and domestic violence. He is currently on probation. He served from November 2018 until May 2022 at the Coffee Correctional Facility in Nicholls, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
