The renovations are part of MARTA’s $1 billion station rehabilitation program and are estimated to cost $9.9 million. Doing a skip stop saves about $5 million, MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher said.

Bus service at the station won’t be affected during the skip stop, but customers won’t be allowed to enter the station to catch a train. Instead, shuttles will run between Garnett and Five Points Station to connect people to rail service.

Walking is another option — the two are four blocks apart.

The shuttles will run between the stations every 10 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes otherwise.

During the renovations, crews will replace 40-year-old cracked and broken platform bricks with larger gray tiles, the same type used in other station renovations.

The work also includes staircase repairs, replacing worn windscreens and heavy cleaning.

The skip stop is scheduled to end Oct. 26. Some of the renovation work may continue after that date, but the station is expected to reopen to passengers at that time.