Crews searched by air and sea, covering more than 233 square miles, before the operation was suspended Tuesday, the Coast Guard said.

“We extend our deepest condolences,” Lt. Michael Allen, a search and rescue mission coordinator based in Charleston, South Carolina, said in a social media post. “Suspending a search is never easy and is only done after all efforts and leads are exhausted.”

On Monday evening, the Coast Guard received a call that a man was having trouble getting the anchor in on his sailboat, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The Coast Guard alerted the DNR about the missing sailor.

The DNR located a body that matched the man’s description shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, investigators said.

The body was taken to the Chatham County Coroner’s Office, investigators said. On Thursday, he had not been identified, the office said.

Ossabaw Island is the third largest of Georgia’s Sea Islands and is located about 20 miles south of Savannah.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.